Minutes – December 2021

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda
Monday, December 13, 2021
Zoom
Chair: Kelly Chia
In Attendance
- Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
- Jacob Mattie (Collective Members Representative)
- Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative / Chair)
- Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)
- Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)
- Meera Eragoda (Editor-in-Chief)
Agenda
- Call to Order
- Approval of Agenda
- Approval of Past Minutes from November 22, 2021
- Financial Updates
Yuri to present
- Spring 2022 budget review
Yuri to present
- Membership Report
75 members
- Approve of sick leave (time off) policy
Kelly to present
- Discussion of position for the black and indigenous student writers
- Continue to discuss the equity policy
- Adjournment
Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda
Monday, November 22, 2021
Zoom
Chair: Kelly Chia
In Attendance
- Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
- Jacob Mattie (Collective Members Representative)
- Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative / Chair)
- Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)
- Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)
- Meera Eragoda (Editor-in-Chief)
- Rastko Koprivica (Guest)
Agenda
- Call to Order
11:11am
- Approval of Agenda
Jacob, Angela
All in Favour
- Approval of Past Minutes from October 26, 2021
Angela, Jacob
All in Favour
- Financial Updates
- Membership Report
74 members
- Discussion of position for the black and indigenous student writers
Meera to present
- Draft Equity policy
- Discussion of selling merchandise
- Ask staff and possibly make a poll on social media to gauge general interest (spring 2022)
- Discussion of time-off for health reasons
Draft a time-off policy, define non-mental health related absenteeism in policy as needing a doctor’s note. Define mental health absenteeism in policy as well. Define what this looks like across Peak staff.
Contingency plan for when editors need to take sick leave, hiring on-call editors.
Motion to approve writing a time-off policy that has a paid week of sick leave
- Jacob, Angela
All in Favour
- Discussion of bylaw changes
Yuri to present
Motion to approve begin the process of modifying board composition
Jacob, Angela
All in Favour
- Adjournment
12:19PM
