Casting for Love Is Blind: SFU Edition is underway

By: Izzy Cheung, staff writer

Yes, you read that correctly — the Netflix favourite reality TV series, Love Is Blind, is coming to SFU! This “experimental” show follows singles as they attempt to find the love of their life without knowing anything about their physical appearance. Individuals meet and connect with fellow singles (sometimes) while never getting any inkling into what they look like. Once two people choose to get engaged, they get to see what their partner looks like in a dramatic reveal, then embark on a romantic getaway together. Finally, as they begin moving in together and meeting each other’s parents, the couple must decide whether or not they’ll say “I do.”

SFU students are in luck! Netflix is bringing this hit TV show to campus to “engage with the young folks” in the community. All students are encouraged to audition for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity (between you and me, yes, you can still apply if you’re already in a relationship). To keep with the different theme of this particular season, the entire show will be filmed on SFU’s Burnaby campus. Selected singles will not be placed in pods; rather, they will have to talk to their respective partners through one of the studying cubbies in the SUB. To ensure that individuals don’t peek over the wall of the cubby, producers will stack all of your unused textbooks on top of the wall separating you and your potential partner.

Once you and your partner choose one another, you’ll both be revealed to each other from opposite ends of the reflection pond. A curtain will be put up between you two, and when it falls, you’ll run to your partner and stare intimately into the camera lens when you realize that your partner doesn’t look like Megan Fox. From there, you two will be jetted off to a premier honeymoon destination — the SFU Stadium! The school has to find some other use for it now, don’t they?

Your SFU love story will continue as you make your return from your lovely honeymoon. You and your partner will move into an SFU Residence (if there’s an open room for you, of course) and proceed to live together until your wedding day. As you begin traversing life alongside your partner, you’ll surely have doubts about whether you chose the right person. Never fear! You’ll always have the option to meet up with your other potential partners and stay up until 5:00 a.m. talking to them in the parking lot of a bar. Your actions never have consequences in these shows!

Finally, the moment you’ve been waiting for — you and your partner will exchange vows directly inside the ever-famous avocado. This is also where you’ll confirm that yes, you will marry your partner, or where you’ll lead everyone to believe that you’re going to marry your partner only to claim that “cheating is in your DNA.”

If you think you’d be the perfect individual to partake in Love Is Blind: SFU Edition, please contact our casting company at REDACTED.