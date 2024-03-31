Twin Peaks blurs the lines between reality and the unconscious mind

By: Yildiz Subuk, SFU Student

Content warning: mention of death.

Shows like The Sopranos and The Simpsons are frequently mentioned as the most groundbreaking shows of all time, and while there is merit to those claims, there is one show that often gets overlooked in discussions around shows that redefined television: Twin Peaks, which first aired its pilot episode on April 8, 1990.

At the time, David Lynch was one of the most fascinating art house film directors, well known for writing and directing surrealist films such as Eraserhead. Surrealism is an artistic approach to cinema that reveals aspects of the unconscious mind, containing irrational and abstract elements, and letting them bleed into reality. Surrealism has become synonymous with Lynch’s work, which often focuses on evoking a haunting, abstract, and dream-like atmosphere, revealing deeper parts of characters’ subconscious. The surrealism and abstraction Lynch added to Twin Peaks, along with other elements, made it one of the most mind-bending and distinctive shows of the ‘90s, the influence of which still remains radiant today. Its umbrella of influence includes shows such as The Sopranos, Atlanta, Stranger Things, Lost and many more.

Initially framed as a murder mystery, Twin Peaks begins with a man coming across the dead body of the town’s homecoming queen, Laura Palmer. From there the show becomes a lot weirder. From the first episode it’s clear Twin Peaks is not concerned about telling a “who-dunnit” style story, and instead the focus is on creating an unforgettable atmosphere, town, and characters. The mystery at hand reveals the bizarre aspects of the town of Twin Peaks, such as its supernatural happenings, dark secrets hidden by the characters, hallucinations, dreams, and unforgettable quirks. The protagonist, Dale Cooper (Kyle Maclachlan), is an FBI agent who, unlike most man police protagonists, has a wholesome charm, and treats others with respect. Dale perfectly encapsulates a kind-hearted spirit, visiting a place shrouded in ambiguity and surrounded by the supernatural.

The dream-like aspect of Twin Peaks can be terrifying, psychologically warping, downright nonsensical, beautiful, and also absurdly hilarious. The acting in the show can be off-putting at first glance, as the characters alternate between behaving like normal humans and then switching to over-exaggerated soap opera caricatures. The idiosyncratic method of acting in Twin Peaks can make the show feel a lot more like witnessing a dream where the audience is left laughing hysterically or uneasy, than a serial drama with a tightly-paced plot. The continuity in Twin Peak’s narrative relies less on plot, and more on presenting the audience with abstractions and multiple mysteries to ponder.

Twin Peaks has three parts, which includes the original show, which aired for two seasons from 1990–1991, a film called Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me (1992), which was horrifying and dark prequel (that should be watched only after completing the first two seasons), and Twin Peaks: The Return, in 2017, which essentially served as an even more abstract third season of the show. Each part should be watched in order of their release date.

When the show first aired, there had been other shows that challenged audiences, such as the Twilight Zone (1959–1964), which presented philosophical dilemmas through the use of sci-fi and fantasy, but none that pushed the boundaries of what television is and could be like Twin Peaks. Many shows have borrowed from Twin Peaks, but recreating the same atmosphere, filled with brilliant genre-bending that leaves audiences wrapping their heads around the show for years, seems impossible.