Heritage buildings offer a glimpse into Vancouver’s history

By: Saije Rusimovici, Staff Writer

So-called Vancouver is populated with hundreds of architectural wonders, dating all the way back to the mid-19th century. Located at 1575 Alma Street, the Hastings Mill Store is the oldest remaining structure in the city. Built in 1867, the property has now been converted into a museum. There are many other heritage homes, commercial buildings, monuments, and even streets of historical significance that unexpectedly pop up throughout the city. You’d be surprised at how many of the heritage structures you pass by every day on your morning commute. Structures like the Harbour Centre, the Vancouver Art Gallery, and even BC’s law courts are considered heritage sites.

For a structure to be included in the Vancouver Heritage Foundation’s (VHF) registry, it must be at least 20 years old and be of architectural or historical significance. According to the City of Vancouver, “the building and its surroundings must still be clear” and “alterations to the exterior of the building must be limited.” The VHF aims to “raise awareness of the vital contribution that heritage makes to a vibrant, inclusive, and sustainable community.” The VHF documents historical properties and provides events and workshops for community members to increase their “appreciation and awareness” of heritage sites, local histories, and cultures. As of the writing of this article, there are over 2,200 heritage sites registered with the VHF. You can use the heritage site finder feature on their website to investigate heritage sites in the city using an interactive map.

Of course, this land’s history extends further than these buildings. These communities are founded on the unceded territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations. It’s important to educate yourself and learn our history from Indigenous guides, such as the Musqueam Cultural Centre, so you can appreciate the cultures that have been fostered here.

York Theatre, 639 Commercial Street

Nestled in the Grandview-Woodland neighbourhood, the space was designed in 1913 and originally called the Alcazar Theatre. The two-story structure featured an orchestra pit, a fly tower, and a traditional proscenium stage. With a recently remodelled façade in the Art Deco style, the theatre reopened in the ‘40s under its new name. Now thoroughly restored and modernized, the exterior design draws attention to its big floor-to-ceiling windows and a glamorous red paint, meant to represent the curtains on stage. Today the venue opens its doors to feature comedians, musical theatre performances, live music, and even burlesque.

Chinese Canadian Museum, 1 E Pender Street

For some communities, these buildings represent the resilience and solidarity that comes from being segregated. The Chinese Canadian Museum is one of those buildings for the community of Chinatown. This captivating red and green brick exterior is sure to turn heads on a busy spring afternoon on West Pender Street. In the heart of Chinatown, the building was commissioned by Yip Sang, a businessman and community leader, in the early 20th century. Built in 1902, the all-brick exterior began a new trend, “effectively changing the character of the streetscape in Chinatown.” For 60 years, the Chinese Times was produced and distributed there; this publication often tackled important topics for Vancouver’s Chinese population, as it offered a source of both local and political news.

Leslie House, 1117 Pendrell Street

The Leslie house is the earliest example of single-family housing in downtown Vancouver. The Victorian-style home was built in 1888 with elaborate detailing, a covered front porch, and a hipped roof. The original architect, George Leslie, also included a lane house at the back of the property. The Leslie family lived on the property until 1947, when the house was transformed into an interior design studio. Two decades later, fashion studio Mano Designs moved into the space, and the building was painted its signature bright yellow colour. In 1973, Leslie House was transformed into an Italian restaurant Il Giardino by Umberto Menghi, which operated until 2013. In 2002, Leslie House was relocated to its current address at 1117 Pendrell Street, where it remains as a symbol of heritage and the architectural style of Vancouver housing of the late 19th century.

The Naam, 2724 W 4th Ave

The oldest vegetarian restaurant in Vancouver has been operating out of the Kitsilano neighbourhood since 1968 — and yes, they have happy hour! In the late ‘60s, the Kitsilano area was cheap and very appealing to university students looking for residence. The Naam became a gathering spot for anti-war activists and environmental advocates in response to the counterculture movement. It was also one of the first natural foods shops in the city. Though the Kitsilano area has since developed, The Naam remains a “symbol” in the neighbourhood — “its values of natural and conscious eating and living have lasted the decades.”

Haywood Bandstand, 1755 Beach Ave

A beacon in Alexandria Park, the Haywood Bandstand was built in 1914 and acted as a music stage. It is the only surviving bandstand out of seven others built around the city. Built in the Queen Anne revival style period, the Haywood Bandstand mirrored the West End’s aesthetic of the time, a distinct Queen Anne housing style that survives to this day. The Haywood Bandstand is an iconic piece of music history of Downtown Vancouver, serving as a gathering place for musical events, like last year’s Music at the Bandstand concerts organized by the West End Community Centre Association.