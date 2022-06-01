Minutes – January 2022

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda

Monday, January 24, 2022

Zoom

 

Chair: Kelly Chia

 

In Attendance

 

  1. Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
  2. Jacob Mattie (Collective Members Representative)
  3. Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative / Chair)
  4. Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)
  5. Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)
  6. Meera Eragoda  (Editor-in-Chief)

 

            

Agenda

  • Call to Order

12:45pm

  • Approval of Agenda

Emma, Angela

All in Favour

  • Approval of Past Minutes from November 22, 2021    

Emma, Angela

All in Favour

  • Motion to combine December Board meeting and Jan Board meeting.
    Angela, Emma All in Favour


  • Financial Updates (Dec,21 & Jan,22)

Yuri to present

  • Spring 2022 budget review 

Yuri to present

  • Membership Report

             79 members

  • Approve of sick leave (time off) policy
    Kelly to present
    1. Discuss adding on-call editors next month

Emma, Angela

All in Favour

  • Discussion of employees pay raise

Yuri to present

Angela, Emma

All in Favour

  • Discussion of conflict of interest policy changes 

              Meera to present 

 

  1. Discussion of the merchandise

 

  1. Adjournment

            2:15pm

 

P Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda

Monday, November 22, 2021

Zoom

 

Chair: Kelly Chia

 

In Attendance

 

  1. Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
  2. Jacob Mattie (Collective Members Representative)
  3. Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative / Chair)
  4. Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)
  5. Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)
  6. Meera Eragoda  (Editor-in-Chief)
  7. Rastko Koprivica (Guest)

 

            

Agenda

  • Call to Order

11:11am

  • Approval of Agenda

Jacob, Angela
All in Favour

  • Approval of Past Minutes from October 26, 2021   
    Angela, Jacob
    All in Favour


  • Financial Updates


  • Membership Report

             74 members

  • Discussion of position for the black and indigenous student writers

Meera to present

  • Draft Equity policy 

  • Discussion of selling merchandise 
  • Ask staff and possibly make a poll on social media to gauge general interest (spring 2022)

  • Discussion of time-off for health reasons
    Draft a time-off policy, define non-mental health related absenteeism in policy as needing a doctor’s note. Define mental health absenteeism in policy as well. Define what this looks like across Peak staff.
    Contingency plan for when editors need to take sick leave, hiring on-call editors.

Motion to approve writing a time-off policy that has a paid week of sick leave

  • Jacob, Angela
    All in Favour
  • Discussion of bylaw changes

Yuri to present
Motion to approve begin the process of modifying board composition
Jacob, Angela
All in Favour

  • Adjournment

12:19PM

 

