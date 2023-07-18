by: The Peak staff

The music lover duo: Buddy and Scooby. Petra, Arts and Culture Editor

Our first bird feature! Buddy (blue), who was already named upon adoption, and Scooby (yellow), named after the famous Scooby-Doo, are Petra’s two budgies. While their exact ages are uncertain since they’re rescues, Petra has had Buddy since December 2022, and Scooby joined the family a few weeks later. Their daily routine includes waking up at the crack of dawn and chirping their lungs out, flying around the living room, and a 3 p.m. nap. They are quite the music fans, and enjoy listening and singing to songs, but will let Petra know their discontent by shrieking really loud until she changes the track. Despite having fun with Petra, both of them are still wary of humans due to their past, something Petra is slowly working on with them.

Buddy is full of energy, constantly climbing, hanging upside down, and bobbing his head. On the other hand, Scooby is more timid and exhibits a fondness for classical music, although he also has his hyper moments. Despite their somewhat opposing natures, one thing they have in common is their absolute fear of the vacuum.

For anyone interested in getting birds, Petra emphasizes the importance of commitment and thorough research. Budgies are highly intelligent and social creatures that deserve a spacious and stimulating environment. They require sufficient time outside their cage to fly and interact, and their unique personalities and mood swings should be understood and respected. Building trust and bonding with budgies may not be easy, but the effort is incredibly rewarding. Petra recommends considering adoption as a responsible choice, as there are many budgies in need of care and a loving home.

Best attempt at being a guard dog: Stella! Eden, News Writer

Stella’s name was inspired by her father’s favorite beer, Stella Artois, but don’t get confused — the name was chosen by a 9-year-old Eden, not by her father! Stella joined the family at the age of four months back in 2010, and she recently celebrated her 13th birthday on May 11. Despite her age, Stella continues to exude the energy and liveliness of a puppy. Her daily routine starts with the important task of seeking attention and indulging in breakfast. Afterwards, Stella takes a quick snooze, only to wake up and resume her quest for more attention and treats. She adds a touch of athleticism to her routine by playing soccer in the yard, followed by another nap to recharge.

Eden’s family jokes that Stella is the “guard dog” of the house, despite her calm nature, her fear of the vacuum cleaner, and her pickiness with meals. If someone were to break in, Stella would likely attempt to make friends with the intruder rather than protect the premises.This would also be the main theme of her social media presence: livestreams of her napping and enjoying the sunny spots. A true guard dog indeed. She’s not only friendly, but Eden admits that Stella likes to flirt with men, showing them extra attention and enjoying their company — so yes, definitely the best guard dog ever.

They will steal your hearts and probably your food, too: the rat duo of Monty and Lucy. Olive, Copy Editor

Monty and Lucy, approximately three years and seven months old respectively, came into Olive’s care beginning two years ago. They were adopted through the SCPA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals). While Olive didn’t chose their names, Lucy is short for Lucifer, due to his red eyes. Since they’re nocturnal animals, they are more active at night, which is when Olive spends time with them, but they like spending their days cuddling, eating, and pissing each other off — they have the habit of stealing food from each other. If they were to have a TikTok account, the theme would likely be food, even more likely — food they stole from each other.

Like many pets, Monty and Lucy share a common fear of the vacuum cleaner — an especially valid fear for rats. As Monty has grown older, his once mischievous and energetic demeanor has mellowed, transforming him into a calm and cuddly companion. In contrast, Lucy is full of youthful energy, constantly on the move and unable to stay in one place for too long. There’s only one thing Olive would change about the duo, and that would be for them to live longer.

The ever heartwarming Jack the kitten. Olivia, News Writer

Jack has been a part of Olivia’s life since this January when he was just a month old. Poor little Jack was the runt of the litter and the last to find a home. Despite being the smallest one of the litter, Jack has a mischievous side: he enjoys hiding under the sofa and playfully grabbing people’s feet as they pass by. As expected from a kitten his age, Jack can be a bit of a biter, something Olivia would like to change as her Band-Aid expenses have gone through the roof.

Jack has a fear of doorbells, and other loud noises tend to unsettle him, but that will never take away from his playful and feisty nature — he’s always in the mood to play or fight, there’s no in-between for Jack.

She’s a sassy and independent cat: Musa. Summayyah, Assistant Production Editor

Musa is the 10-month-old feline companion who has been a part of Summayyah’s life since October 2022, joining the family at only 2 months old. Musa wakes up at 6 a.m. to enjoy her breakfast, then settles down for a nap at 9 a.m. when everyone leaves for school or work. Throughout the day, she attempts to escape the house multiple times, which, along with her 1 a.m. zoomies, would be the main theme of her TikTok account. Musa also likes to sit on the kitchen window and indulge in her owner’s plants. It’s a behavior that showcases her curiosity and mischievous nature.

Big woof Dexter. Karissa News Editor

Despite sharing a name with the popular crime TV show, Dexter’s name holds no relation nor does he share the same point of view as the show’s protagonist. This year marks a decade since he became Karissa’s companion. Dexter’s daily routine is mostly comprised of indulging in his laziness, big stretches, breakfast, walks around the neighborhood, diligently inspecting familiar plants, and taking in the surroundings. His favorite activity seems to be napping — he enjoys several snooze sessions throughout the day.

Whether he wants a blanket, water, or a snuggle, he will woof for it. Another funny quirk of Dexter’s is that he will howl whenever someone in the house is playing the piano. While Dexter may initially display some anxiety, he quickly opens up and reveals his true personality — a funny, outgoing, and happy companion that will bring his favourite bright pink elephant for a game of catch, and make you play with him for hours.

He’s a ten but he will bark until you give him ham: Morgan Parks. Daniel, Features Editor

Morgan Parks’ name originates from Thomas Hunt Morgan, an evolutionary biologist, and since he’s Mexican he needed a second name to follow the classic stereotype of having long names. He’s turning five this September and has been Daniel’s companion ever since he was only a month old. He currently lives in Mexico with Daniel’s parents and his routine consists of chasing the sun and barking non-stop at 6:30 p.m. on the dot, doing so until Daniel’s dad gives him a piece of ham. Daniel’s mom says he’s extremely smart as he understands everything she says, which makes her get angrier whenever he does any mischief.

While Daniel loves him just as he is, he wishes Morgan were a little bit less anxious. As many dogs do, he has separation anxiety, making it hard to leave him alone. When he was a puppy, he was terrified of other humans to the point where he would pee out of fear. Now, he only barks with all his might until he can determine they are actually friends. If he were to have a TikTok account, it would probably be a mix of inspirational phrases with aesthetic backgrounds, and videos of him annoying Daniel’s parents on purpose.