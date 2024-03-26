This week at SFU

All the athletic action from March 25 – 31

By
Peak Web
-
0
1446
Wrestler on the SFU women’s team having their hand raised after beating their opponent.
PHOTO: Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor 

Home Games 

Friday, March 29: softball vs. Western Oregon at Beedie Field at 3:00 p.m. 

  • Game one of the first doubleheader
  • SFU’s first game at home since the fall preseason 

Friday, March 29: softball vs. Western Oregon at Beedie Field at 5:00 p.m. 

  • Final game of day one’s doubleheader
  • SFU were 0–4 against Western Oregon last season 

Saturday, March 30: softball vs. Western Oregon at Beedie Field at 12:00 p.m. 

  • Game one of the final doubleheader
  • SFU was outscored 23–7 by Western Oregon last season

Saturday, March 30: softball vs. Western Oregon at Beedie Field at 2:00 p.m. 

  • Final game of the doubleheader series against Western Oregon 
  • SFU has lost their last 10 regular season games 

Away Games 

Monday, March 25–Tuesday, March 26: men’s golf at the 49th annual Hanny Stanislaus Invitational in Turlock, California 

  • SFU’s ninth-place finish at their last invitational on March 12 was their worst finish all-season
  • SFU finished second at this invitational last season 

Monday, March 25: women’s golf at Colorado State Pueblo Pack Spring Invitational

  • Day two of two-day event 
  • SFU’s 10th-place finish at their last invitational on March 12 was their worst finish all season  

Friday, March 29–Saturday, March 30: track and field at the Mike Fanelli Track Classic in Hayward, California 

  • SFU won 13 of 29 events at the SFU High Performance Meet on March 16 
  • Then-sophomore Kennedy Primrose won the triple jump at last year’s Mike Fanelli Track Classic 

Friday, March 29–Saturday, March 30: track and field at the Stanford Invitational 

  • Then-sophomore Marie-Éloïse Leclair broke her 200-metre record by a hundredth of a second at the Stanford Invitational last season
  • SFU is back at home for the school’s Emilie Mondor Invitational on April 6 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply