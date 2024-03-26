This week at SFU

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor
Home Games
Friday, March 29: softball vs. Western Oregon at Beedie Field at 3:00 p.m.
- Game one of the first doubleheader
- SFU’s first game at home since the fall preseason
Friday, March 29: softball vs. Western Oregon at Beedie Field at 5:00 p.m.
- Final game of day one’s doubleheader
- SFU were 0–4 against Western Oregon last season
Saturday, March 30: softball vs. Western Oregon at Beedie Field at 12:00 p.m.
- Game one of the final doubleheader
- SFU was outscored 23–7 by Western Oregon last season
Saturday, March 30: softball vs. Western Oregon at Beedie Field at 2:00 p.m.
- Final game of the doubleheader series against Western Oregon
- SFU has lost their last 10 regular season games
Away Games
Monday, March 25–Tuesday, March 26: men’s golf at the 49th annual Hanny Stanislaus Invitational in Turlock, California
- SFU’s ninth-place finish at their last invitational on March 12 was their worst finish all-season
- SFU finished second at this invitational last season
Monday, March 25: women’s golf at Colorado State Pueblo Pack Spring Invitational
- Day two of two-day event
- SFU’s 10th-place finish at their last invitational on March 12 was their worst finish all season
Friday, March 29–Saturday, March 30: track and field at the Mike Fanelli Track Classic in Hayward, California
- SFU won 13 of 29 events at the SFU High Performance Meet on March 16
- Then-sophomore Kennedy Primrose won the triple jump at last year’s Mike Fanelli Track Classic
Friday, March 29–Saturday, March 30: track and field at the Stanford Invitational
- Then-sophomore Marie-Éloïse Leclair broke her 200-metre record by a hundredth of a second at the Stanford Invitational last season
- SFU is back at home for the school’s Emilie Mondor Invitational on April 6