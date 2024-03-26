This week at SFU

All the athletic action from March 25 – 31

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

Home Games

Friday, March 29: softball vs. Western Oregon at Beedie Field at 3:00 p.m.

Game one of the first doubleheader

SFU’s first game at home since the fall preseason

Friday, March 29: softball vs. Western Oregon at Beedie Field at 5:00 p.m.

Final game of day one’s doubleheader

SFU were 0–4 against Western Oregon last season

Saturday, March 30: softball vs. Western Oregon at Beedie Field at 12:00 p.m.

Game one of the final doubleheader

SFU was outscored 23–7 by Western Oregon last season

Saturday, March 30: softball vs. Western Oregon at Beedie Field at 2:00 p.m.

Final game of the doubleheader series against Western Oregon

SFU has lost their last 10 regular season games

Away Games

Monday, March 25–Tuesday, March 26: men’s golf at the 49th annual Hanny Stanislaus Invitational in Turlock, California

SFU’s ninth-place finish at their last invitational on March 12 was their worst finish all-season

SFU finished second at this invitational last season

Monday, March 25: women’s golf at Colorado State Pueblo Pack Spring Invitational

Day two of two -day event

SFU’s 10 th -place finish at their last invitational on March 12 was their worst finish all season

Friday, March 29–Saturday, March 30: track and field at the Mike Fanelli Track Classic in Hayward, California

SFU won 13 of 29 events at the SFU High Performance Meet on March 16

Then-sophomore Kennedy Primrose won the triple jump at last year’s Mike Fanelli Track Classic

Friday, March 29–Saturday, March 30: track and field at the Stanford Invitational

Then-sophomore Marie-Éloïse Leclair broke her 200-metre record by a hundredth of a second at the Stanford Invitational last season

SFU is back at home for the school’s Emilie Mondor Invitational on April 6