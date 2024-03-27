A projection of what the Blue Jays’ season will bring

By: Saije Rusimovici, Staff Writer

I thought I couldn’t get more excited than when I found out that Kevin Keirmaier was returning for a second season with the Jays this spring. Then, the rumours surrounding pitcher and hitter Shohei Ohtani started, and there I was, bubbling with anticipation as the Japanese superstar was supposedly signing with Toronto.

Through a pair of rose-coloured glasses, I was convinced Ohtani would sign with the Jays this spring, and be the superstar the team needed to win the championship this season. And yet, he decided to stay in California, albeit changing from the LA Angels’ red and white to the unmistakable blue and white of the LA Dodgers. So, I guess I’m going to have to tack on a pair of baseball tickets to my California trip.

Regardless, I still cannot be more excited to get back into all things baseball. From heading out to the ballpark to watch the Vancouver Canadians, to watching beer league softball on a lazy Wednesday summer night, there’s just something about ball season that makes me feel all warm and fuzzy inside — that is, until my team starts losing. Then I’m screaming at the TV. But, I’ll be putting that competitiveness to use this year with a baseball fantasy league, making sure to keep a good eye on my picks.

As for our favourite Canadian team, let’s take a look at some of the things I’m most excited for this 2024 season.

The return of Hazel Mae

Everyone’s favourite reporter is BACK! From her outfits to anecdotes, you can’t help but smile when the Filipino-Canadian sports broadcaster appears on screen. Mae is pretty much every aspiring woman journalist’s idol. She’s almost more exciting to watch than the game itself, with iconic interviews to hilarious on-camera moments with players that make the game, win or lose, even more enjoyable to watch.

Can Alek Manoah bounce back?

We all remember the devastating moment when supposed “star” pitcher Alek Manoah got sent down to the minors for the second time in early August last season. After allowing four runs in four innings against the Cleveland Guardians, it seemed as though all hope was lost for the celebrated Florida-born pitcher. Currently in recovery from a “worrisome” right shoulder injury, Bowen Francis waits in the wings for what could be a major opportunity to take Manoah’s place on the mound. Will this be the ultimate comeback for Manoah to stake his claim on the team come early April? Or will Francis swoop in, bringing a new energy to the game?

Bobblehead giveaways

If you’re lucky enough to find yourself at Rogers Centre this summer, you might be one of the first 15,000 fans to receive a bobblehead. This year’s bobbleheads include Chris Bassitt’s “hound on the mound,” José Berríos and the golden glove, and Kevin Gausman’s bubblegum bobblehead (my personal favourite).

A look at the power-hitters: can Vladdy compete like he has in previous years?

It’s no secret that the Jays are in desperate need of a star hitter. Who will that be this year? We’ve seen outstanding success from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the minors, as well as in previous seasons, but it’s difficult to predict what the 2024 season will bring. With respect to Vladdy’s “confusing” 2023 season, there are many theories as to why things just aren’t working for the 25-year-old. Could it just be bad luck? Or are there more factors at play here?

Circulating theories point to the fact that he should adjust his approach to changing pitches, particularly the fastball and sliders. Manager John Schneider said “teams are attacking him with fastballs in and especially down in the zone.” Schneider went on to say that this all comes down to location and timing, as do most things in baseball.

Will Vladdy steal the spotlight this season? Or will another hitter power up just in time for the home opener? Hint hint, George Springer or Alejandro Kirk.

New uniforms

Fans have noticed changes to the Jay’s 2024 uniforms. For one, the 2024 Nike Vapour Jersey is much thinner. But the biggest difference in the new design is the switch from the embossed, stitched logo to a flat heat-pressed logo. According to fans, the material of the new jersey’s looks “cheap” and “lacks dimension.” How this will affect the sales of the new jersey design is yet to be seen.