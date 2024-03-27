Upcoming writing contests

By: Hayley Palmer, SFU Student

2-Day Poem Contest

Registration deadline Apr. 8 / $16 entry fee

This contest hosted by Contemporary Verse 2 challenges you to write a poem in only 48 hours — but it has to include the 10 words they provide. Your 48-hour window opens at 10:00 p.m. on April 18 and closes at 10:00 p.m. on April 20. Prizes range from $150–$500 and all winners receive a one-year subscription to and publication in CV2 magazine.

F(r)iction Writing Contest

Deadline Apr. 30 / $10–15 entry fee

This contest accepts short stories, flash fiction, poetry, and creative non-fiction, seeking pieces that “push boundaries” and force people to “question traditions and tastes.” The prizes range from $300–$1,000 depending on the category and winners are announced on September 9. Check out their website to find out specifics about each category!

FreeFall Prose and Poetry Contest

Deadline Apr. 30 / $25 entry fee

This Calgary-based literary magazine accepts prose and poetry submissions for its annual contest. You can find more information about formatting and word limits on their website. Prizes range from $75–$500 and all entries are also automatically entered into the Lynn Fraser Memorial contest!

Monthly Arc Award of Awesomeness Poetry Contest

Deadline is the last day of each month / $2 per entry

This monthly poetry contest only costs $2 to submit to and the winner receives a 50/50 cash prize! Each month there’s a new theme, and you may submit as many poems as you want. Writers are encouraged to simply include a toonie in their envelope and send their poem(s) via snail mail. Winning entries will be published on their website!

Surrey International Writers’ Conference Writing Contest

Deadline Sep. 15 / $15 entry fee

Hosted by the Surrey International Writers’ Conference Society, you can submit 2,500–4000 word short stories of any genre for consideration in this contest, with unlimited entries. The first place winner will receive $1,000 and have their piece submitted to Pulp Literature Press for publication, and an honourable mention will receive $150 and submission as well. Shortlisted writers will be notified in early October and the winners will be announced at the Friday night Awards Ceremony at the Surrey International Writers Conference.