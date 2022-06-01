Minutes – November 2021

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda
Monday, November 22, 2021
Zoom
Chair: Kelly Chia
In Attendance
- Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
- Jacob Mattie (Collective Members Representative)
- Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative / Chair)
- Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)
- Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)
- Meera Eragoda (Editor-in-Chief)
- Rastko Koprivica (Guest)
Agenda
- Call to Order
11:11am
- Approval of Agenda
Jacob, Angela
All in Favour
- Approval of Past Minutes from October 26, 2021
Angela, Jacob
All in Favour
- Financial Updates
- Membership Report
74 members
- Discussion of position for the black and indigenous student writers
Meera to present
- Draft Equity policy
- Discussion of selling merchandise
- Ask staff and possibly make a poll on social media to gauge general interest (spring 2022)
- Discussion of time-off for health reasons
Draft a time-off policy, define non-mental health related absenteeism in policy as needing a doctor’s note. Define mental health absenteeism in policy as well. Define what this looks like across Peak staff.
Contingency plan for when editors need to take sick leave, hiring on-call editors.
Motion to approve writing a time-off policy that has a paid week of sick leave
- Jacob, Angela
All in Favour
- Discussion of bylaw changes
Yuri to present
Motion to approve begin the process of modifying board composition
Jacob, Angela
All in Favour
- Adjournment
12:19PM
Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Zoom
Chair: Kelly Chia
In Attendance
- Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
- Jacob Mattie (Collective Members Representative)
- Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative / Chair)
- Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)
- Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)
- Meera Eragoda (Editor-in-Chief)
- Gudrun Wai-Gunnarsson (Photo Editor)
Agenda
- Call to Order
10:06am
- Approval of Agenda
Jacob, Angela
All in Favour
- Approval of Past Minutes from September 20, 2021
Jacob, Angela
All in Favour
- Financial Updates
Motion to approve adjustments to Multimedia/Photo team budget
Emma, Angela
All in Favour
- Membership Report
74 members
- Discussing what to do with remaining budget
Kelly to present
- Adjusting pay back to Editor-in-Chief from $450-$500 per week started from Fall 2021
-
-
- Jacob, Angela
- All in Favour
-
- Paying employees year end bonus ($50 each)
- Purchasing equipment supplies such as computers
-
-
- To be updated with information on when office computers have been purchased
-
- Pay raise for staff, contributors and board members
-
-
- To be updated next semester with how much we can reasonably raise
-
- Office renovation such as kitchen upgrade and wall painting
- Discussing adding the sports writer position
Meera to present
Motion to approve by Angela, Jacob
All in Favour
Approving pay rate for sports writer ( $125 per week)
Jacob, Emma
All in Favour
- Discussing position for the black and indigenous student writers
Meera to present
- Draft an equity policy for future staff
- Do some research on what this looks like, and discuss next meeting
- Republishing policy draft
Kelly to present
Angela, Jacob
All in Favour
- Discussion to sell merchandise
Moved to next month
- Discussing time-off for health reasons
Moved to next month
- Adjournment
11:23am
