Minutes – November 2021

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda

Monday, November 22, 2021

Zoom

 

Chair: Kelly Chia

 

In Attendance

 

  1. Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
  2. Jacob Mattie (Collective Members Representative)
  3. Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative / Chair)
  4. Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)
  5. Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)
  6. Meera Eragoda  (Editor-in-Chief)
  7. Rastko Koprivica (Guest)

 

            

Agenda

  • Call to Order

11:11am

  • Approval of Agenda

Jacob, Angela
All in Favour

  • Approval of Past Minutes from October 26, 2021   
    Angela, Jacob
    All in Favour


  • Financial Updates


  • Membership Report

             74 members

  • Discussion of position for the black and indigenous student writers

Meera to present

  • Draft Equity policy 

  • Discussion of selling merchandise 
  • Ask staff and possibly make a poll on social media to gauge general interest (spring 2022)

  • Discussion of time-off for health reasons
    Draft a time-off policy, define non-mental health related absenteeism in policy as needing a doctor’s note. Define mental health absenteeism in policy as well. Define what this looks like across Peak staff.
    Contingency plan for when editors need to take sick leave, hiring on-call editors.

Motion to approve writing a time-off policy that has a paid week of sick leave

  • Jacob, Angela
    All in Favour
  • Discussion of bylaw changes

Yuri to present
Motion to approve begin the process of modifying board composition
Jacob, Angela
All in Favour

  • Adjournment

12:19PM

 

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda

Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Zoom

 

Chair: Kelly Chia

 

In Attendance

 

  1. Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
  2. Jacob Mattie (Collective Members Representative)
  3. Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative / Chair)
  4. Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)
  5. Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)
  6. Meera Eragoda  (Editor-in-Chief)
  7. Gudrun Wai-Gunnarsson (Photo Editor)

 

            

Agenda

  • Call to Order

10:06am

  • Approval of Agenda

Jacob, Angela

All in Favour

  • Approval of Past Minutes from September 20, 2021   
    Jacob, Angela

All in Favour

  • Financial Updates

Motion to approve adjustments to Multimedia/Photo team budget

Emma, Angela

All in Favour

  • Membership Report

             74 members

  • Discussing what to do with remaining budget

Kelly to present

  • Adjusting pay back to Editor-in-Chief from $450-$500 per week started from Fall 2021
      • Jacob, Angela
      • All in Favour
  • Paying employees year end bonus ($50 each)
  • Purchasing equipment supplies such as computers 
      • To be updated with information on when office computers have been purchased
  • Pay raise for staff, contributors and board members
      • To be updated next semester with how much we can reasonably raise
  • Office renovation such as kitchen upgrade and wall painting 


  • Discussing adding the sports writer position

Meera to present 

Motion to approve by Angela, Jacob

All in Favour

 

Approving pay rate for sports writer ( $125 per week)

Jacob, Emma

All in Favour

  • Discussing position for the black and indigenous student writers

Meera to present 

  • Draft an equity policy for future staff
  • Do some research on what this looks like, and discuss next meeting

  • Republishing policy draft
    Kelly to present

Angela, Jacob

All in Favour

  • Discussion to sell merchandise 

Moved to next month

  • Discussing time-off for health reasons

Moved to next month

  • Adjournment

11:23am

 

