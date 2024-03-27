Top five time management tips from expert authors

By: Jin Song, SFU student

We are told over and over that time is the most valuable resource we have. This saying is a cliché, yes, but it’s also true. Juggling our commitments in a world of constant digital distraction and impossible demands is overwhelming, and there’s no shame in feeling swamped — no matter what the productivity influencers are telling you. As something of a self-help connoisseur, I’ve spent many a day trying to implement the newest life hacks and time management tricks from the latest book, podcast, YouTube video, and so on. After much time invested in fruitless attempts and research, these authors made me realize I should’ve been thinking about it differently. Here’s some advice that changed my perspective.

Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals — Embrace your limits



Journalist Oliver Burkeman’s thoughtful, existential book is what sparked my paradigm shift. It is freeing to acknowledge our finitude instead of trying to haphazardly cross off every single item from our to-do lists. He suggests adopting a fixed volume approach to productivity. It’s impossible to get everything done, so decide what you really want.



“It’s better to begin from the assumption that tough choices are inevitable and to focus on making them consciously and well. [ . . . ] Establish predetermined time boundaries for your daily work [ . . . ] then make all other time-related decisions in light of those predetermined limits.”



The Circadian Code — Work with your circadian rhythm by studying between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.



Dr. Satchin Panda, who is a leading expert in his field of circadian rhythm research, says that research indicates an interval where brain function is at its highest. Therefore, it makes sense that the hardest and most important tasks should be placed in this time frame.



“Your optimal brain function is highest between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. [ . . . ] Studies have shown that this is the window during which we are in the right frame of mind for making good decisions, solving multifaceted problems, and navigating complicated social situations. [ . . . ] Your attention, working memory, assessments, and mood are at their highest levels.”



Lightly: How to Live a Simple, Serene, and Stress-free Life — Don’t schedule every waking moment



Decluttering expert and minimalist blogger Francine Jay emphasizes the importance of creating space in your day. Unscheduled time allows for freedom and spontaneity, and overcrowding your schedule won’t make you more productive — only busier.



“Life is no fun when it’s divided into time slots. [ . . . ] Life should be measured in moments, not minutes.”



Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less — Use a stop-doing list



Associate professor Leidy Klotz has conducted an abundance of research on subtraction, that is, the act of taking something away rather than adding. One of his many studies asked participants to improve upon an overcrowded 14-hour itinerary. Only one in four removed activities. In light of this, Klotz offers a subtractive approach to productivity: remove tasks and activities so you can better focus on the remaining ones.



“The problem is that we neglect subtraction. Compared to changes that add, those that subtract are harder to think of. Even when we do manage to think of it, subtracting can be harder to implement.”



How to Become a Straight-A Student — Label your to-dos with a specific time



Cal Newport, another associate professor, describes a simple method of setting up daily to-dos. He suggests giving each task a scheduled time in order to estimate how many you can realistically accomplish. These times are flexible but will help with avoiding the common mistake of overestimating your free time.



“If you overestimate your free time, then you are likely to put off work until it’s too late. A realistic sense of time is arguably one of the most important factors in succeeding as a student.”