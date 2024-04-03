The battle of LimeWire vs. FrostWire

By: Hailey Miller, Staff Writer

Nothing says early 2000s like borrowing your parents’ bogged-down desktop to use a sketchy music downloading platform and illegally download your favourite chart-topping jams. Are you even a music fanatic if you didn’t at least attempt to download thousands of songs and create some random playlist titled “[Your name]’s Tunes”? You spent countless hours curating a playlist long enough to get you through the entirety of your childhood and angsty teenage years, didn’t you? Cassettes, vinyl records, and the good, ol’ compact disc have nothing on you. A boombox? That’s so ‘90s — get with the times already!

Let me set the scene for you:

The year is 2006. You just received a hand-me-down mp3 player from your mom’s, second cousin’s, friend’s, neighbour’s, daughter for free! Forget scrolling through pages of Craigslist ads to find the best deal. Instead, your mom made half a dozen phone calls via landline as you impatiently waited for the news. You’re dreaming about blasting the latest radio hits through a big pair of Sony headphones connected to your newly used magical music player as you make a mental note of all the songs you can’t wait to illegally download — also for free, because who wants to spend money? Oh, please, you’re totally saving up all your chore money for an iPod, aren’t you?

The day has come. Your mp3 is finally in your hands and ready to be loaded with minutes of illegal activity — and by that, I mean, the sketchiest LimeWire downloads known to music downloaders near and far. You’re beaming with the excitement of piling jam after jam onto your knock-off mp3 that clearly can’t stand a chance to the snazzy new iPods of the day. Regardless, you’ll take what you can get, knowing an upgrade is just a few chore’s savings away.

Doing a quick Google search of LimeWire and finally clicking on the site is the most exhilarating moment in your life until . . . bam! Your screen goes blank and your parents’ old desktop — that was running smoothly up until this moment in time — suddenly crashes out of the blue, alongside all the outrageous ads that pop-up everywhere.

You panic. What happened? What have you done? The only cure to this problem is . . . drumroll please . . . FrostWire. Sure, it won’t bring the poor computer back, but it likely won’t crash the next one. Or will it? There’s only one way to find out.

This time, you cross your fingers in hopes of a successful outcome. How difficult is it to get some catchy tunes on your mp3 where they’ll live for the rest of eternity?

Hold your breath now . . . success! It’s in this moment you know FrostWire is the antidote. You, my friend, are a seasoned music-downloading, playlist-making expert who knows your way around unsuccessfully avoiding the unwanted viruses that came alongside LimeWire, and supposedly curing your problem with a snazzy little upgrade to the frosty side of things. Turn that volume up to 10 and rock on!