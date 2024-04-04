The ultimate 2000s quiz

Bringing you back to the glory days of all things Y2K

By: Hailey Miller, Staff Writer and C Icart, Humour Editor

Ah, the 2000s! A time of Webkinz, Club Penguin, every type of iPod under the sun, binge-watching every show on Family Channel, the height of the pop diva, and, of course, the hot commodity that is Build-A-Bear Workshop. Did you grow up in the 2000s? Take the ultimate 2000s pop culture quiz now to find out! So fetch!

1. It’s April 1, 2008 and you’ve been rickrolled for the first time. Who did that to you???

The Church of Scientology YouTube The FBI Some intern at the Cartoon Network

2. Fill-in-the-blank: “Get in loser, we’re going ________ .”

Shopping To collect points on our FarmVille farm! To a birthday party at Build-A-Bear Workshop To the schoolyard to play 4-square

3. It’s 2008 and you’re logging into Windows Live Messenger aka MSN. Your crush is online! What do you message them?

Ask your mom to let you go to the park, I have something I want to say F2F (yes, that’s what the cool kids were using to say face-to-face) Waz crackin’? Sup? (because then maybe they’ll answer “nm, u?” and you’ll get to get extra flirty by replying “nm” back) Nothing. None of this happened because the family computer was in the living room and your mom was watching you like a hawk.

4. What was the antidote to LimeWire?

5. Why is this email unlikely to be from the early 2000s: simon_fraser@outlook.com

No one used their real name online at the time Outlook.com??? Nah, we were all about hotmail and yahoo Where are the random numbers? Where are the acronyms? Where are the obscure references to a musical artist? All of the above

6. The first sentence of the popular anti-copyright infringement campaign “Piracy. It’s a crime” is:

You wouldn’t download a car You wouldn’t screenshot an NFT You wouldn’t steal a car You wouldn’t steal a meme

7. Who was Miley Cyrus’ alter ego?

8. Which of the following was not a popular 2000s kids channel?

9. Who let the dogs out?

Your online Webkinz characters Baha Men Your hacked MySpace account The pizza guy you prank called from your mom’s landline

10. What is the name of this cursed character?

Yes, this is from one of the first ever viral videos.

Dancing Baby Baby Cha-Cha The Oogachacka Baby All of the above

11. Who brought sexy back?

12. What sport did Viola play in She’s the Man?

13. What was the most popular board game of the 2000s?

Candyland Hedbanz Uno All of the above Why would I play board games when I have internet games instead?

14. Hannah Montana said . . .

“Next week’s no good, the Jonas Brothers are in town.” “Stop trying to make fetch happen.” “Sweet niblets!” “This is princess Bapalapashamalamadingdong, where is my llama milk?”

Anything below 100% is a major fail . . . sorry, you’re not a 2000s master unless you get them all right! If not, take a time machine back to the year 2000 and relive the early moments of the internet and the wannabe divas!

Answers: 1) b. 2) a. 3) d. 4) b. 5) d. 6) c. 7) c. 8) d. 9) b. 10) d. 11) e. 12) c. 13) c. 14) c.