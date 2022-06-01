Minutes – May 2022

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Zoom

 

Chair: Kelly Chia

 

In Attendance

 

  1. Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
  2. Emma Jean (Collective Members Representative)
  3. Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative / Chair)
  4. Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)
  5. Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)
  6. Michelle Young  (Editor-in-Chief)

 

            

Agenda

  • Call to Order

9:39am

  • Approval of Agenda

Emma Dunbar, Emma Jean
 All in Favour

  • Approval of Past Minutes from April 25, 2022

Emma Dunbar, Emma Jean
 All in Favour

  • Financial Updates

  • Membership Report

78 members

  • PEAK lease updates 

Revised version by our lawyer has been approved by SFSS on April 27 meeting

Under signing process currently 

  • Discussion of the letter sent by Craig Allan

             In-Camera

  • Discussion of Peak plan in summer 

Michelle leads a conversation 

  • Discussion of writer compensation policy 

Michelle leads a conversation
To add a section to the Editor-in-Chief job contract detailing compensation for written content in emergency circumstances, discuss further at next meeting

  • Adjournment

11:06 a.m.

 

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda

Monday, April 25, 2022

Zoom

 

Chair: Kelly Chia

 

In Attendance

 

  1. Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
  2. Emma Jean (Collective Members Representative)
  3. Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative / Chair)
  4. Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)
  5. Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)
  6. Michelle Young  (Editor-in-Chief)

 

            

Agenda

  • Call to Order

1:04pm

  • Approval of Agenda

Angela, Emma Dunbar
 All in Favour

  • Approval of Past Minutes from March 21, 2022

Angela, Emma Dunbar
 All in Favour

  • Financial Updates


  • Summer Budget Review

  • Membership Report

75 members

  • PEAK lease updates 

Postponed to May meeting

  • Discussion of the letter sent by Craig Allan

             In-Camera

  • Discussion of Peak plan in summer 

Postponed to May meeting

  • Adjournment

              2:11pm

 

