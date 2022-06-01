Minutes – May 2022

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Zoom
Chair: Kelly Chia
In Attendance
- Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
- Emma Jean (Collective Members Representative)
- Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative / Chair)
- Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)
- Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)
- Michelle Young (Editor-in-Chief)
Agenda
- Call to Order
9:39am
- Approval of Agenda
Emma Dunbar, Emma Jean
All in Favour
- Approval of Past Minutes from April 25, 2022
Emma Dunbar, Emma Jean
All in Favour
- Financial Updates
- Membership Report
78 members
- PEAK lease updates
Revised version by our lawyer has been approved by SFSS on April 27 meeting
Under signing process currently
- Discussion of the letter sent by Craig Allan
In-Camera
- Discussion of Peak plan in summer
Michelle leads a conversation
- Discussion of writer compensation policy
Michelle leads a conversation
To add a section to the Editor-in-Chief job contract detailing compensation for written content in emergency circumstances, discuss further at next meeting
- Adjournment
11:06 a.m.
Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda
Monday, April 25, 2022
Zoom
Chair: Kelly Chia
In Attendance
- Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
- Emma Jean (Collective Members Representative)
- Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative / Chair)
- Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)
- Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)
- Michelle Young (Editor-in-Chief)
Agenda
- Call to Order
1:04pm
- Approval of Agenda
Angela, Emma Dunbar
All in Favour
- Approval of Past Minutes from March 21, 2022
Angela, Emma Dunbar
All in Favour
- Financial Updates
- Summer Budget Review
- Membership Report
75 members
- PEAK lease updates
Postponed to May meeting
- Discussion of the letter sent by Craig Allan
In-Camera
- Discussion of Peak plan in summer
Postponed to May meeting
- Adjournment
2:11pm
