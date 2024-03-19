How to spend your spring and summer outside in the Lower Mainland

By: Izzy Cheung, staff writer

With the spring season virtually here and summer on its way, it’s time for everyone to start planning their activities for the upcoming semester break and summer term. Whether you’re taking the summer off or loading up with a full semester’s worth of courses, be sure to set aside some time to step outside. Getting outside on a regular basis can help improve your sleep, benefit your mental health, and give you more motivation to exercise. Here’s a list of some outdoor activities to partake in this spring and summer.

Beginner-Friendly Hikes

These hikes should take no more than a few hours while providing you with a short, exhilarating jaunt without the high-stakes heights. All of these trails will take you around bodies of water of various sizes, ranging from lakes to waterfalls. Enjoy these sights and sounds on a crisp spring morning or a hot summer afternoon — just remember to brush up on your hiking safety before you head out.

Admiralty Point, təmtəmíxʷtən (Belcarra Regional Park), Port Moody

Length: 5.5 km roundtrip

Elevation gain: 83 m

Average time: 1–2 hrs

What you’ll see: Little coves steps away from the trailhead where you can perch on a rock while enjoying the soft sounds of water splashing onto the shore. Make sure to go when it’s dry out, as the trail itself is a little rocky.

South Shore Trail, Burnaby Lake Regional Park, Burnaby

Length: 7.6 km roundtrip

Elevation gain: 21 m

Average time: 1–2 hrs

What you’ll see: Mirror-like lake reflections, wooden bridge walkways, and different types of birds. On clear days, you might even be able to see the silhouettes of tall buildings in the distance.

Serpentine Fen Trail, Serpentine Wildlife Management Area, Surrey

Length: 3.5 km loop

Elevation gain: 6 m

Average time: 1 hr

What you’ll see: Gravel paths carved alongside shiny riverways with a slight view of the mountains in the background. For the best experience, walk this trail close to sunset and watch the orange hues of the sky tint the river beside you.

Lynn Canyon Loop, Lynn Canyon Park, North Vancouver

Length: 2.3 km

Elevation gain: 109 m

Average time: 1 hr

What you’ll see: Glassy-green waters and an infamous suspension bridge that takes visitors over rushing waterfalls. Also along this trail is the 30-foot pool, a natural swimming pool that’s a great cool-down option for a hot summer’s day (just make sure to abide by the posted signs and don’t jump from the cliffs).

Out on the Water

From stand-up paddleboards to Sea-Doos (jet skis), there are many activities that will get you out on the water this year. While these are more suited for summer weather, definitely don’t shy away from indulging in these once the warm weather hits. These activities are perfect for enjoying with family, friends, or any other groups that you may want to hit the water with.

Deer Lake Park, Burnaby

Available activities: Walk around the park, fish, or rent a boat.

What can you rent?: Kayaks, canoes, rowboats, and pedalboats — price list can be found on their website.

What to do: Rent a boat with a group of friends or head out on the water with a partner. Not only will you be surrounded by lush trees as you paddle through the lake, but you’ll also get a bit of an arm workout in. If rowing isn’t your style, rent a pedalboat and exercise those lower body muscles!

Light The Night Stand-Up Paddleboard Tour, Vancouver

Available activities: Glow-in-the-dark stand-up paddleboard tours.

What can you rent?: A glow-in-the-dark stand-up paddleboard.

What to do: Embark on a glow-in-the-dark paddleboard tour at sunset. While a fair bit pricey, this activity is ideal for those who want to experience the beauty of BC from a different perspective. Tours cap off at 12 people per group and last for around 1.5 hours.

Harrison Lake, Harrison Hot Springs

Available activities: An inflatable water park as well as bumper boat and Sea-Doo rentals.

What can you rent?: Sea-Doos and bumper boats.

What to do: Bring out your inner child and spend a day out at Harrison Lake’s inflatable water park. Remember Wipeout? While this course doesn’t have the same big and inflatable red balls, you’re sure to have your share of slips and slides.

Picture-Perfect Photography

Wintry Instagram feeds are over (for the time being). Ditch your snow boots for a pair of Converse and start scoping out the places to go to take your perfect photos. If you need a charming outdoor background for your VSCO or LinkedIn profile, you’re bound to find something to snap a picture of at these spots.

Cherry blossom trees

Where: Honestly, there are lots of options once they start blooming. Some examples are the VanDusen Botanical Garden in Vancouver, Queens Park in New Westminster, and Garry Point Park in Richmond. Find an extensive list on the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Tracker.

When: Around March 29–April 25.

Why: Nothing says “spring” more than a photo of some fresh, blooming flowers.

Sunsets

Where: Ideally near the water so you can see the pretty colours both on the water and in the sky. Some suggestions include Cypress Lookout in West Vancouver, Terra Nova Rural Park in Richmond, Burnaby Mountain Conservation Area (hello!) and Barnet Marine Park in Burnaby, təmtəmíxʷtən (Belcarra Regional Park) in Port Moody, and Pitt River Regional Greenway in Pitt Meadows.

When: The sun is projected to set around 7:30 p.m. from March–mid-April, and at around 8:00 p.m. from April–May. After that, expect the sun to set past 9:00 p.m. I’d recommend getting to your preferred spot 15–30 minutes before the sun sets so you can take in the views without worrying too much about your pictures.

Why: Who doesn’t love a good sunset photo?

Forested paths

Where: Immense parks with lots of trees. Pacific Spirit Regional Park near UBC, Central Park in Burnaby, Minnekhada Regional Park in Coquitlam, and Tynehead Regional Park in Surrey come to mind.

When: Daytime, so you’re not stumbling around at night trying to find your way out of the forest. An early-morning woodland jaunt is never a bad idea.

Why: Some neat photos might encourage others to explore the outdoors as well. While you’re out at these parks, it doesn’t hurt to go on a bit of a walk, too!