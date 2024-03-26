Council Chats: SFSS president fined for violation of Council policy

Feng is in violation for his attempt to remove Issues Policies in the January 3 SFSS meeting

By: Olivia Sherma, News Writer

On March 13, The Peak attended the Simon Fraser Student Society (SFSS) bi-weekly Council meeting via Zoom. The meeting consisted of topics including a motion to fine president Liam Feng for attempted removal of the Issues Policies and a motion to fund the expansion of the Surrey engineering building space.

President Feng fined

A motion was passed on March 13 by vice-chair and molecular biology and biochemistry councillor Sam Killawee to fine president Feng “$700, along with a public, written apology” for his violations of Issues Policies (IP) 4 and 7 in the January 3 meeting. IP-4 protects students’ rights to disability justice wherein the SFSS commits to implementing anti-ableist frameworks, providing resources and funding to accessibility initiatives, and preventing barriers for the disabled community. IP-7 protects Indigenous inclusion by ensuring the society respects Indigenous governance, anti-colonial education, reconciliation, and engages in community consultations. During the January 3 meeting, Feng attempted to remove all 12 IPs. The 12 IPs declare the SFSS’ support for reproductive rights, Black History Month, tuition affordability, disability justice, living wages and union rights, climate justice and sustainability, Indigenous inclusion and reconciliation, anti-racism, police and militarization, Palestinian liberation, accessible course materials, and accessible equitable events.

21 voted in favour of the motion, one voted against, and six abstained, including Feng.

Surrey Engineering Building space expansion presentation

Sustainable energy engineering student society councillor Andrew Nathan requested funding for Surrey campus’ engineering building. Nathan noted that while the exterior of the building attracts tours of incoming students, they’re left disappointed by the “mostly empty” interior. “It’s like walking around a warehouse sometimes,” he explained. “But I would like to make use of some of these spaces.” Nathan requested $4,089 from the SFSS to improve the space and increase student engagement on the Surrey campus. The funding would go toward items such as speakers and microphones for presentations, a desktop monitor, two refrigerators, board games, and more.

Nathan mentioned he had attempted contact with SFU administration to inquire for funding for additions and renovations. “There are currently no plans on their end to invest in this space,” he said, noting he had trouble tracking down who manages the space in question, and that SFU directed his request for funding to the SFSS.

Councillor Sindhu Dharmarajah also noted that the SFSS’ Space Expansion Fund is normally allocated toward “renovations or space improvement of older spaces [ . . . ] so it’s a little interesting it’s been passed off to the Space Expansion Fund.”

Vice-president events and student affairs Ayooluwa Adigun explained it’s “a discussion about liability, mostly because if we do renovate the space, and the SFU decides they want the space back, since there is no official discussion as to whether or not this is an SFSS or DSU space, that puts us in kind of a hole.”

Vice-chair Sam Killawee said, “There’s a history of SFU as a university forcing its responsibilities onto the SFSS.” He advocated to see something more “solidified and confirmable, something that can’t be taken away by the university before we invest.”

Nathan later proposed an amended amount of $2,863 for items in the common room. The motion was approved for this new amount.

First year engagement committee election

Resource and environmental management association councillor Amos Kang was appointed to the position. This committee coordinates events and activities for first-year students.