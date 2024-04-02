By: Izzy Cheung, Staff Writer

Content warning: mentions of antisemitism and grooming of minors

Elvis Presley is one of the most influential artists of all time. His characterization in the film Elvis (2022), shows the profound impact he had on the music industry, such as his commanding stage presence and charismatic vocals. What the film doesn’t show is the star singer’s crude and controlling treatment of his 14-year-old wife, Priscilla. It also doesn’t include the multiple other women he was seeing during their marriage, nor does it include his disgusting tendency to pursue relationships with underage girls. His views toward women are evident in his music, which reflect sexism and objectification. Elvis is just one example of many artists whose troubling beliefs or actions are overlooked for the sake of entertainment. Despite the urge to view art as its own entity to be enjoyed, art cannot be separated from the artist.

Artists don’t need to be perfect to be appreciated. However, there are certain actions that can’t be excused. Famously problematic artist Kanye West has a long history of making antisemitic remarks outside of his music. His derogatory beliefs also appear in his lyrics, demonstrating the effect his prejudices have on his artwork. As long as artists have a hand in making a piece, their thoughts, beliefs, and actions can’t be separated from it. Explicitly or implicitly, ideology affects art.

While Harry Potter has been hailed for raising a new generation of readers, it is not without its faults — faults we shouldn’t brush past due to nostalgia. A lot of the “diverse” characters in these books were heavily stereotyped. A girl named “Cho Chang” (which is typically two surnames) was the only East Asian character in the entire series, never mind the fact that she had very little personality depth, making it hard for readers to resonate with her. Her name, role, and the fact that she was placed in “Ravenclaw” (the house known for intelligence) perpetuates commonly-used stereotypes about East Asians. JK Rowling is also a self-proclaimed transphobe, and her transphobic remarks have reached the point where actors and actresses from the film adaptations of her books have spoken out about their support for the trans community. Other negative characterizations and stereotypes include the lacklustre treatment of Pavarti and Padma Patil in the fourth book, as well as the antisemitic comparisons of Gringotts’ goblins to Jewish people — which perpetuate antisemitic stereotypes about Jewish people owning banks and having pointed noses. It’s hard to enjoy art when you don’t feel like you belong within the community that celebrates it. Even if you don’t feel personally offended by these things, solidarity with marginalized groups is important. We shouldn’t just brush away these problems because it doesn’t affect us and we want to enjoy media guilt-free.

Even when not explicit, the beliefs of each individual artist are embedded within the works they create. These beliefs or actions aren’t just a “stain” on an artist’s reputation, but a genuine part of who they are. Celebrating these artists shows that we can tolerate their actions and allows them a platform to continue their harm. Buying the next Kanye West album or the next JK Rowling novel still financially supports the creators, even if we claim to disagree with their beliefs. Separating art from the artist leaves them unaccountable for their actions. Art is subjective; bigotry is not.