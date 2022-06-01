Minutes – April 2022

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda
Monday, April 25, 2022
Zoom
Chair: Kelly Chia
In Attendance
- Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
- Emma Jean (Collective Members Representative)
- Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative / Chair)
- Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)
- Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)
- Michelle Young (Editor-in-Chief)
Agenda
- Call to Order
1:04pm
- Approval of Agenda
Angela, Emma Dunbar
All in Favour
- Approval of Past Minutes from March 21, 2022
Angela, Emma Dunbar
All in Favour
- Financial Updates
- Summer Budget Review
- Membership Report
75 members
- PEAK lease updates
Postponed to May meeting
- Discussion of the letter sent by Craig Allan
In-Camera
- Discussion of Peak plan in summer
Postponed to May meeting
- Adjournment
2:11pm
Monday, March 21, 2022
Zoom
Chair: Kelly Chia
In Attendance
- Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
- Emma Jean (Collective Members Representative)
- Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative / Chair)
- Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)
- Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)
- Meera Eragoda (Editor-in-Chief)
- Michelle Young (Guest)
Agenda
- Call to Order
1:33 P.M.
- Approval of Agenda
Emma Dunbar, Angela Wachowich
All in Favour
- Approval of Past Minutes from February 28, 2022
Emma Dunbar, Emma Jean
All in Favour
- Financial Updates
Yuri to present
- Membership Report
75 members
- PEAK lease updates
Meera to present
Draft lease is in the board email account; hoping to finalize in two weeks
- Discussion of adding new positions
- On-call editor / roving associate editor
- Fact checker
-
- Reviewed the purpose of the position
- Reviewed the job description
Motion to approve the fact checker position job description
Emma Dunbar, Emma Jean
All in Favour
- Adjournment
2:34pm
