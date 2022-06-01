Minutes – April 2022

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda

Monday, April 25, 2022

Zoom

Chair: Kelly Chia

In Attendance

Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting) Emma Jean (Collective Members Representative) Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative / Chair) Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative) Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative) Michelle Young (Editor-in-Chief)

Agenda

Call to Order

1:04pm

Approval of Agenda

Angela, Emma Dunbar

All in Favour

Approval of Past Minutes from March 21, 2022

Angela, Emma Dunbar

All in Favour

Financial Updates





Summer Budget Review

Membership Report

75 members

PEAK lease updates

Postponed to May meeting

Discussion of the letter sent by Craig Allan

In-Camera

Discussion of Peak plan in summer

Postponed to May meeting

Adjournment

2:11pm

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda

Monday, March 21, 2022

Zoom

Chair: Kelly Chia

In Attendance

Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting) Emma Jean (Collective Members Representative) Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative / Chair) Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative) Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative) Meera Eragoda (Editor-in-Chief) Michelle Young (Guest)

Agenda

Call to Order

1:33 P.M.

Approval of Agenda

Emma Dunbar, Angela Wachowich

All in Favour

Approval of Past Minutes from February 28, 2022

Emma Dunbar, Emma Jean

All in Favour

Financial Updates

Yuri to present

Membership Report

75 members

PEAK lease updates

Meera to present

Draft lease is in the board email account; hoping to finalize in two weeks

Discussion of adding new positions

On-call editor / roving associate editor

Fact checker

Reviewed the purpose of the position Reviewed the job description



Motion to approve the fact checker position job description

Emma Dunbar, Emma Jean

All in Favour

Adjournment

2:34pm