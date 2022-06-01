Minutes – April 2022

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda

Monday, April 25, 2022

Zoom

 

Chair: Kelly Chia

 

In Attendance

 

  1. Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
  2. Emma Jean (Collective Members Representative)
  3. Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative / Chair)
  4. Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)
  5. Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)
  6. Michelle Young  (Editor-in-Chief)

 

            

Agenda

  • Call to Order

1:04pm

  • Approval of Agenda

Angela, Emma Dunbar
 All in Favour

  • Approval of Past Minutes from March 21, 2022

Angela, Emma Dunbar
 All in Favour

  • Financial Updates


  • Summer Budget Review

  • Membership Report

75 members

  • PEAK lease updates 

Postponed to May meeting

  • Discussion of the letter sent by Craig Allan

             In-Camera

  • Discussion of Peak plan in summer 

Postponed to May meeting

  • Adjournment

              2:11pm

 

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda

Monday, March 21, 2022

Zoom

 

Chair: Kelly Chia

 

In Attendance

 

  1. Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
  2. Emma Jean (Collective Members Representative)
  3. Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative / Chair)
  4. Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)
  5. Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)
  6. Meera Eragoda  (Editor-in-Chief)
  7. Michelle Young  (Guest)

 

            

Agenda

  • Call to Order

1:33 P.M.

  • Approval of Agenda

Emma Dunbar, Angela Wachowich
 All in Favour

  • Approval of Past Minutes from February 28, 2022

Emma Dunbar, Emma Jean
 All in Favour

  • Financial Updates

Yuri to present

  • Membership Report

75 members

  • PEAK lease updates 

              Meera to present
 Draft lease is in the board email account; hoping to finalize in two weeks

  • Discussion of adding new positions
  • On-call editor / roving associate editor 
  • Fact checker 
    • Reviewed the purpose of the position
    • Reviewed the job description

       Motion to approve the fact checker position job description 

Emma Dunbar, Emma Jean

All in Favour 

  • Adjournment

              2:34pm 

 

