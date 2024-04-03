The greatest iPod shuffles of the 2000s

By: Kelly Chia, Emo-in-Chief

“Servant of Evil” by Kagamine Len. A must-listen saga of loyalty, heartbreak, and . . . dun dun duuun!!!! Sins! You better cry when you listen, or I’ll haunt you! You obviously also have to listen to the rest of the Evillious Saga but it’s . . . still going after a decade. So good luck!

By: Petra Chase, Arts & Culture Editor

“La La Land” by Demi Lovato. Lovato’s radical defiance of Hollywood (the brave act of wearing Converse with a dress), takes me back to the blissful days as an eight-year-old misfit wearing the same outfit. The lyric was totally not an ad, even if the song mobilized listeners to beg their parents for a pair. Nothing hits quite like the catchy melody that leads to her boisterous proclamation, “Baby, that’s just me!”

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

“Numb” by Linkin Park. I have a vivid memory of listening to this song in a packed car on the way to Red Robins. The music was turned all the way up so everyone could hear what I was listening to and think, “damn, little missy, are you okay???” No radio on in the car. Just awkward silence, and second-hand listening to Linkin Park.

By: Hailey Miller, Staff Writer

Curating a hand-crafted playlist is unparalleled to any other childhood pastime growing up in the 2000s. Move over, burned CDs to blast in the car stereo, hello iPod shuffle that never quite shuffles right and remains on the same dozen songs every time you press play. From Britney Spears’ biggest hits to Jimmy Eat World’s absolute banger “The Middle” that blew every speaker in the 2000s pop-punk-rock universe, how could we forget the iconic hits that shaped our childhood and beyond? Let’s not forget Metro Station’s one-hit-wonder that made every commercial on Family Channel seriously “Shake It.” That shuffle button was surely bound to get stuck somewhere between album and song repeats.

On summer road trips as a child, my parents would burn CDs to listen to on long journeys. Holiday by Green Day would always make the cut, and I remember vividly bouncing my feet up and down in my little booster seat, rocking out. This is a special nod to the movie Surfs Up (2007), which features this bop at the film’s beginning.

By: Eden Chipperfield, News Writer

For the rock gods:

“Underneath It All” by No Doubt (2001)

“Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes (2003)

“Boulevard of Broken Dreams” by Green Day (2004)

“Mr. Brightside” by The Killers (2004)

“Dani California” by Red Hot Chili Peppers (2006)

For the wannabe popstars:

“Fallin’” by Alicia Keys (2001)

“Toxic” by Britney Spears (2003)

“Since U Been Gone” by Kelly Clarkson (2004)

“So What” by P!NK (2008)

“I Gotta Feeling” by The Black Eyed Peas (2009)

For the country lovers:

I’m Gonna Getcha Good! by Shania Twain (2002)

“Days Go By” by Keith Urban (2004)

“Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)” by Big & Rich (2004)

“Not Ready to Make Nice” by The Chicks (2006)

“What Hurts the Most” by Rascal Flatts (2006)

For the punk heads:

“Teenage Dirtbag” by Wheatus (2000)

“Fat Lip” by Sum 41 (2001)

“Complicated” by Avril Lavigne (2002)

“Welcome to the Black Parade” by My Chemical Romance (2006)

“Misery Business” by Paramore (2007)

For the wordy rappers:

“The Real Slim Shady” by Eminem (2000)

“Public Service Announcement” by Jay-Z (2003)

“Hey Ya!” by Outkast (2003)

“Best I Ever Had” by Drake (2009)

“Empire State of Mind” by Jay-Z ft. Alicia Keys (2009)

For the Disney soundtrack fanatics:

The Cheetah Girls (2003)

High School Musical (2006)

Camp Rock (2008)

Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009)