Minutes – March 2022

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda

Monday, March 21, 2022

Zoom

 

Chair: Kelly Chia

 

In Attendance

 

  1. Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
  2. Emma Jean (Collective Members Representative)
  3. Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative / Chair)
  4. Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)
  5. Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)
  6. Meera Eragoda  (Editor-in-Chief)
  7. Michelle Young  (Guest)

 

            

Agenda

  • Call to Order

1:33 P.M.

  • Approval of Agenda

Emma Dunbar, Angela Wachowich
 All in Favour

  • Approval of Past Minutes from February 28, 2022

Emma Dunbar, Emma Jean
 All in Favour

  • Financial Updates

Yuri to present

  • Membership Report

75 members

  • PEAK lease updates 

              Meera to present
 Draft lease is in the board email account; hoping to finalize in two weeks

  • Discussion of adding new positions
  • On-call editor / roving associate editor 
  • Fact checker 
    • Reviewed the purpose of the position
    • Reviewed the job description

       Motion to approve the fact checker position job description 

Emma Dunbar, Emma Jean

All in Favour 

  • Adjournment

              2:34pm 

 

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda

Monday, February 28, 2022

Zoom

 

Chair: Kelly Chia

 

In Attendance

 

  1. Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
  2. Emma Jean (Collective Members Representative)
  3. Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative / Chair)
  4. Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)
  5. Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)
  6. Meera Eragoda  (Editor-in-Chief)

 

            

Agenda

  • Call to Order

12:36pm

  • Approval of Agenda

Angela, Emma Dunbar

All in Favour

  • Approval of Past Minutes from January 24, 2022

Emma Dunbar, Angela

All in Favour

  • Welcome the new Collective Director
    Emma Jean


  • Financial Updates

Yuri to present

  • Membership Report

75 members

  • Reviewing Board Composition Document

Adding a discussion item in future to talk about a policy for prioritizing nominating Collective representatives over Employee representatives

  • Approval of purchasing a computer for Business Manager (BM)

Emma Dunbar, Angela

All in Favour

Discuss with staff on how they feel about the office computers

  • Discussion of adding a on-call editor position

Discuss a “roving associate editor” position with staff and return to board

  • Discussion of adding a fact checker position

             Motion to put a hold on staff pay raise

Angela, Emma Dunbar

All in Favour

  • Discussion of conflict of interest policy changes 

             Meera to present

Proposing a values-based policy so that we do not platform harmful views

  • Adjournment

1:48pm

 

