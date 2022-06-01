Minutes – March 2022

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda

Monday, March 21, 2022

Zoom

Chair: Kelly Chia

In Attendance

Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting) Emma Jean (Collective Members Representative) Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative / Chair) Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative) Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative) Meera Eragoda (Editor-in-Chief) Michelle Young (Guest)

Agenda

Call to Order

1:33 P.M.

Approval of Agenda

Emma Dunbar, Angela Wachowich

All in Favour

Approval of Past Minutes from February 28, 2022

Emma Dunbar, Emma Jean

All in Favour

Financial Updates

Yuri to present

Membership Report

75 members

PEAK lease updates

Meera to present

Draft lease is in the board email account; hoping to finalize in two weeks

Discussion of adding new positions

On-call editor / roving associate editor

Fact checker

Reviewed the purpose of the position Reviewed the job description



Motion to approve the fact checker position job description

Emma Dunbar, Emma Jean

All in Favour

Adjournment

2:34pm

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda

Monday, February 28, 2022

Zoom

Chair: Kelly Chia

In Attendance

Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting) Emma Jean (Collective Members Representative) Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative / Chair) Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative) Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative) Meera Eragoda (Editor-in-Chief)

Agenda

Call to Order

12:36pm

Approval of Agenda

Angela, Emma Dunbar

All in Favour

Approval of Past Minutes from January 24, 2022

Emma Dunbar, Angela

All in Favour

Welcome the new Collective Director

Emma Jean





Financial Updates

Yuri to present

Membership Report

75 members

Reviewing Board Composition Document

Adding a discussion item in future to talk about a policy for prioritizing nominating Collective representatives over Employee representatives

Approval of purchasing a computer for Business Manager (BM)

Emma Dunbar, Angela

All in Favour

Discuss with staff on how they feel about the office computers

Discussion of adding a on-call editor position

Discuss a “roving associate editor” position with staff and return to board

Discussion of adding a fact checker position

Motion to put a hold on staff pay raise

Angela, Emma Dunbar

All in Favour

Discussion of conflict of interest policy changes

Meera to present

Proposing a values-based policy so that we do not platform harmful views

Adjournment

1:48pm