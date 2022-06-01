Minutes – March 2022

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda
Monday, March 21, 2022
Zoom
Chair: Kelly Chia
In Attendance
- Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
- Emma Jean (Collective Members Representative)
- Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative / Chair)
- Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)
- Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)
- Meera Eragoda (Editor-in-Chief)
- Michelle Young (Guest)
Agenda
- Call to Order
1:33 P.M.
- Approval of Agenda
Emma Dunbar, Angela Wachowich
All in Favour
- Approval of Past Minutes from February 28, 2022
Emma Dunbar, Emma Jean
All in Favour
- Financial Updates
Yuri to present
- Membership Report
75 members
- PEAK lease updates
Meera to present
Draft lease is in the board email account; hoping to finalize in two weeks
- Discussion of adding new positions
- On-call editor / roving associate editor
- Fact checker
-
- Reviewed the purpose of the position
- Reviewed the job description
Motion to approve the fact checker position job description
Emma Dunbar, Emma Jean
All in Favour
- Adjournment
2:34pm
Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda
Monday, February 28, 2022
Zoom
Chair: Kelly Chia
In Attendance
- Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
- Emma Jean (Collective Members Representative)
- Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative / Chair)
- Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)
- Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)
- Meera Eragoda (Editor-in-Chief)
Agenda
- Call to Order
12:36pm
- Approval of Agenda
Angela, Emma Dunbar
All in Favour
- Approval of Past Minutes from January 24, 2022
Emma Dunbar, Angela
All in Favour
- Welcome the new Collective Director
Emma Jean
- Financial Updates
Yuri to present
- Membership Report
75 members
- Reviewing Board Composition Document
Adding a discussion item in future to talk about a policy for prioritizing nominating Collective representatives over Employee representatives
- Approval of purchasing a computer for Business Manager (BM)
Emma Dunbar, Angela
All in Favour
Discuss with staff on how they feel about the office computers
- Discussion of adding a on-call editor position
Discuss a “roving associate editor” position with staff and return to board
- Discussion of adding a fact checker position
Motion to put a hold on staff pay raise
Angela, Emma Dunbar
All in Favour
- Discussion of conflict of interest policy changes
Meera to present
Proposing a values-based policy so that we do not platform harmful views
- Adjournment
1:48pm
You must log in to post a comment.