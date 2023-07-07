Tips for the Beedie Kids

by: Des’ree Isibor

POV: You are a 16-year-old international student from Lagos, Nigeria, who just started her first semester at SFU studying business. There is a lot to take in: the constant rain and the way people casually walk under it unbothered, the few people who look and sound like you, the task of making new friends, and, of course, making sure you get your participation marks and beat the curve!

Four years later, a lot has changed, yet so many things are the same. If I could have a conversation with my freshman self and any new Beedie kid, here’s what I’d say:

Don’t let the titles of student club positions and competitions scare you

Before the giant TV screens in West Mall, there used to be photos of the executive teams of all the Beedie clubs on the second floor. Each frame had students dressed up in suits, looking so poised and confident. “Wow, they look so cool, I have to be on here someday,” I thought to myself. I thought their titles sounded so professional — vice president of marketing, president, director of operations, and so on. I began to view these leadership roles in student clubs as being so lofty and unattainable because I needed to have specific skills and prior professional or volunteer experience to qualify for them. It took me a while to realize that no one has it all figured out. We are all just Beedie students learning, developing skills, and making great memories along the way! Having “experience” should not be the sole determining factor. If an opportunity seems interesting, go for it — take on a coordinator role first and climb up the ladder.

Be open-minded and pace yourself

Beedie is a faculty filled with endless opportunities, which can both be exciting and overwhelming. When I joined the Business Administration Student Society in my first year, my mentor told me, “First and second-year is the best time to volunteer and be active. School gets really busy in your third and fourth year.” Now I’m under a time crunch to be an “engaged” student, as Beedie profs like to say. Time does become a luxury as you near the end of your university degree, so you must be intentional about doing more apart from attending lectures and tutorials. I was privileged to be a part of the SFU Management Information Systems Association, Student Marketing Association, and TEDxSFU, and those experiences have stuck with me. Pay attention to the weekly newsletters from the Student Engagement and Development Office! I know there is a stereotype that Beedie kids do “too much,” and we can be a part of five clubs at the same time. It’s important for you to take on only what you can manage, have a good school-life balance, and keep classes a priority.

Get used to networking

Here’s where all the introverts will likely stop reading. There will be tons of events that will take you out of your comfort zone and push you to connect with people. The BASS Mentorship Program certainly did that for me — especially the signature Pitch-Off event. You shouldn’t wait until you’re in your final year looking for a job to start building a network. Build a community of friends at SFU and a network of industry professionals — it does take a long time to master the art of networking, but you should get started early!

Do at least one co-op work term

This might possibly be the most obvious tip here. Co-op is so worth it. You have the possibility to learn so much more than what your profs teach you — you can figure out what piques your interest and build connections! Your first seeking period will be rough, but it gets better as you go! Got dream companies? Even if you don’t, start researching top companies you’d like to work at.

Utilize Beedie resources

I felt burnt-out quite often throughout university, especially in my final year, but there’s always support available for your academic success, and your personal and professional development. Many Beedie students don’t tap into the plentiful resources available. There are resources in the form of career guidance, programs, workshops, networking opportunities, and even a free LinkedIn headshot. It doesn’t take much time to browse through the Beedie community and our faculty website to learn about all the resources available!

Ultimately, I encourage you to enjoy the journey and be purposeful about every semester. Plan ahead, not just with your courses, but with the opportunities you want to be a part of. Spread your wings and take flight.

Rooting for you always,

Des’ree Isibor