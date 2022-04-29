Minutes – September 2020

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda
Thursday, September 24, 2020
Zoom

Chair: Kelly Chia

In Attendance
Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
Kelly Chia (Collective Members Representative)
Meera Eradoga (Employee Members Representative)
Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)
Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)
Pablo Clairmont (At-Large Representative)
Marco Ovies (Editor-In-Chief_Guest)

Agenda

Call to Order
12:17 P.M.
Approval of Agenda
Pablo, Angela
All in favor
Approval of Past Minutes from August 12, 2020
Angela, Pablo
All in favor
Appoint new Collective and Employee Representatives

Financial updates
Yuri to present

Membership report
Yuri to present
(61 members included new members and graduate members)

Updated discussion on responding to Covid-19 in Fall
Update on biweekly paper distribution in October

Updates on Peak AGM 2020

Adjournment
12:49P.M.

