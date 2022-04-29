Minutes – August 2019

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors
Meeting Agenda August 15, 2019
Peak Offices Chair: Natasha Tar In Attendance Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting) Zach Siddiqui (Employee Members Representative) Natasha Tar (Collective Members Representative / Chair) Pablo Clairmont (At-Large Representative) Kierra Enns (At-Large Representative) Gabrielle McLaren (Editor-in-Chief) Marissa Ouyang (Guest) – Regrets Regrets: Bahar Vaghari Moghaddam (At-Large Representative) Agenda
-
Call to Order 12:16 pm
-
Approval of Agenda Zach / Pablo All in favour
-
Approval of Past Minutes from July 15th, 2019 Zach / Kierra All in favour
-
Approval of Past Minutes from July 22nd, 2019 Pablo / Kierra All in favour
-
Updated financials Yuri to present
-
Fall budget 2019 Yuri to present Move all staff writers pay budget from contributor budget to wages budget
-
Membership report Yuri to present 24 members currently
-
Proposal to pay editors for writing outside of their sections Gabrielle to lead the discussion BIRT. Board does more research, EIC keeps tracking, Discuss again on Sept board meeting.
-
Reviewing Marissa’s Design Proposal Open discussion BIRT. Discuss again with prodo editor together
-
Discussing the Board’s role in disciplinary action at The Peak and the potential creation of a disciplinary policy Open discussion Move to next meeting.
-
Discussing disclosing Board minutes to the public Open discussion Move to next meeting.
-
Adjournment 1:53pm
