Minutes – August 2019

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors

Meeting Agenda August 15, 2019

Peak Offices Chair: Natasha Tar In Attendance Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting) Zach Siddiqui (Employee Members Representative) Natasha Tar (Collective Members Representative / Chair) Pablo Clairmont (At-Large Representative) Kierra Enns (At-Large Representative) Gabrielle McLaren (Editor-in-Chief) Marissa Ouyang (Guest) – Regrets Regrets: Bahar Vaghari Moghaddam (At-Large Representative) Agenda

Call to Order 12:16 pm

Approval of Agenda Zach / Pablo All in favour

Approval of Past Minutes from July 15th, 2019 Zach / Kierra All in favour

Approval of Past Minutes from July 22nd, 2019 Pablo / Kierra All in favour

Updated financials Yuri to present

Fall budget 2019 Yuri to present Move all staff writers pay budget from contributor budget to wages budget

Membership report Yuri to present 24 members currently

Proposal to pay editors for writing outside of their sections Gabrielle to lead the discussion BIRT. Board does more research, EIC keeps tracking, Discuss again on Sept board meeting.

Reviewing Marissa’s Design Proposal Open discussion BIRT. Discuss again with prodo editor together

Discussing the Board’s role in disciplinary action at The Peak and the potential creation of a disciplinary policy Open discussion Move to next meeting.

Discussing disclosing Board minutes to the public Open discussion Move to next meeting.