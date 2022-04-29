Minutes – April 13th 2020

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda
Monday, April 13th 2020
Google Hangouts

Chair: Kelly Chia

In Attendance
Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative)
Natasha Tar (Collective Member Representative)
Pablo Clairmont (At-Large Representative)
Gabrielle McLaren (Guest)
Juztin Bello (Guest)
Marco Ovies (Guest)

Regrets
Bahar Vaghari Moghaddam (At-Large Representative)

Agenda

Call to Order
1:10 pm

Approval of Agenda
Motion to approve by Bahar/Natasha
All in favour

Approval of Past Minutes from March 9, 2020
Motion to approve by Bahar/Pablo
All in favour

Updated financials

Summer Budget
Yuri to present

Membership report
54 Members

Change Bank Signer
Motion to remove Gabrielle McLaren and add Marco Ovies as bank signer
Motion to approve by Natasha/Bahar
All in favour

Discussion of raising copy pay
Kelly to present
Wait until we know the enrolment numbers for summer

Working hours adjustment
Natasha and Yuri to present
Double check with previous minutes on whether this item requires board approval

Discussion of SFU moving to remote semester and how it affects The Peak
Open discussion
Suspended staff members writing policy and vote to reverse policy depending on the semester enrollment
Motion to approve by Pablo/Bahar
All in favour

SGM postponed to the summer
SGM meeting to be done remotely on May 8 at 2 p.m.

Paying Burnaby campus distribution manager in the summer
Open discussion
Offer distribution manager of Burnaby campus a half pay per week in summer.

Discussion of the removal of Peak material: updating the anonymity and online material removal policy
Kelly to present
Defer back to EIC

In – Camera

Updating Conflict of Interest policy
Open discussion

Adjournment
3:11 pm

