Minutes – April 13th 2020

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda

Monday, April 13th 2020

Google Hangouts

Chair: Kelly Chia

In Attendance

Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)

Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative)

Natasha Tar (Collective Member Representative)

Pablo Clairmont (At-Large Representative)

Gabrielle McLaren (Guest)

Juztin Bello (Guest)

Marco Ovies (Guest)

Regrets

Bahar Vaghari Moghaddam (At-Large Representative)

Agenda

Call to Order

1:10 pm

Approval of Agenda

Motion to approve by Bahar/Natasha

All in favour

Approval of Past Minutes from March 9, 2020

Motion to approve by Bahar/Pablo

All in favour

Updated financials

Summer Budget

Yuri to present

Membership report

54 Members

Change Bank Signer

Motion to remove Gabrielle McLaren and add Marco Ovies as bank signer

Motion to approve by Natasha/Bahar

All in favour

Discussion of raising copy pay

Kelly to present

Wait until we know the enrolment numbers for summer

Working hours adjustment

Natasha and Yuri to present

Double check with previous minutes on whether this item requires board approval

Discussion of SFU moving to remote semester and how it affects The Peak

Open discussion

Suspended staff members writing policy and vote to reverse policy depending on the semester enrollment

Motion to approve by Pablo/Bahar

All in favour

SGM postponed to the summer

SGM meeting to be done remotely on May 8 at 2 p.m.

Paying Burnaby campus distribution manager in the summer

Open discussion

Offer distribution manager of Burnaby campus a half pay per week in summer.

Discussion of the removal of Peak material: updating the anonymity and online material removal policy

Kelly to present

Defer back to EIC

In – Camera

Updating Conflict of Interest policy

Open discussion

Adjournment

3:11 pm