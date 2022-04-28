Minutes – October 21, 2019

By
Peak Web
-
0
45

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda
October 21, 2019
Peak Offices

Chair: Natasha Tar

In Attendance
Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
Zach Siddiqui (Employee Members Representative)
Natasha Tar (Collective Member Representative / Chair)
Pablo Clairmont (At-Large Representative)
Gabrielle McLaren (Editor-in-Chief)
Bahar Vaghari Moghaddam (At-Large Representative)
Guests:
Kelly Chia
Grupreet Kambo

Agenda

  1. Call to Order
    11:44am

  2. Approval of Agenda
    Pablo / Bahar
    All in favour

  3. Approval of Past Minutes from September 12th, 2019
    Pablo / Bahar
    All in favour

  4. Appointment of new Board Chair
    Motion Bahar to be the next board chair by Pablo / Zach

  5. Appointment of new Employee Representative & Collective Representative
    Motion Kelly Chia to be next Employee Rep. by Pablo / Bahar
    Motion Natasha by Pablo / Kelly to be next collective Rep.

  6. Updated financials
    Yuri to present

  7. Membership report
    Yuri to present
    34 members

  8. EIC updates
    Staff updates
    Employee time off pay – Bahar does research and discuss on next meeting.

  9. Discussion on board training from SFPIRG
    Yuri to present
    Approved and gather time availability for this training.

  10. Update on Disciplinary Policy & EIC hiring policy
    Natasha to present
    Gabrielle, Natasha and Bahar will work on disciplinary policy.
    Double check this policy and final pass at next meeting.

  11. Discussion on the status of Burnaby and Vancouver campus distribution stands
    Natasha, Yuri, and Gabrielle to present
    Ask distribution to fill up the spreadsheet on stands status and conditions, then board will do the further discussion at next meeting.

  12. Adjournment

12:47pm

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR