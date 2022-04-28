Minutes – October 21, 2019

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda
October 21, 2019
Peak Offices
Chair: Natasha Tar
In Attendance
Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
Zach Siddiqui (Employee Members Representative)
Natasha Tar (Collective Member Representative / Chair)
Pablo Clairmont (At-Large Representative)
Gabrielle McLaren (Editor-in-Chief)
Bahar Vaghari Moghaddam (At-Large Representative)
Guests:
Kelly Chia
Grupreet Kambo
Agenda
- Call to Order
11:44am
-
Approval of Agenda
Pablo / Bahar
All in favour
- Approval of Past Minutes from September 12th, 2019
Pablo / Bahar
All in favour
-
Appointment of new Board Chair
Motion Bahar to be the next board chair by Pablo / Zach
-
Appointment of new Employee Representative & Collective Representative
Motion Kelly Chia to be next Employee Rep. by Pablo / Bahar
Motion Natasha by Pablo / Kelly to be next collective Rep.
-
Updated financials
Yuri to present
-
Membership report
Yuri to present
34 members
-
EIC updates
Staff updates
Employee time off pay – Bahar does research and discuss on next meeting.
-
Discussion on board training from SFPIRG
Yuri to present
Approved and gather time availability for this training.
-
Update on Disciplinary Policy & EIC hiring policy
Natasha to present
Gabrielle, Natasha and Bahar will work on disciplinary policy.
Double check this policy and final pass at next meeting.
-
Discussion on the status of Burnaby and Vancouver campus distribution stands
Natasha, Yuri, and Gabrielle to present
Ask distribution to fill up the spreadsheet on stands status and conditions, then board will do the further discussion at next meeting.
-
Adjournment
12:47pm
