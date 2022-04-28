Minutes – October 21, 2019

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda

October 21, 2019

Peak Offices

Chair: Natasha Tar

In Attendance

Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)

Zach Siddiqui (Employee Members Representative)

Natasha Tar (Collective Member Representative / Chair)

Pablo Clairmont (At-Large Representative)

Gabrielle McLaren (Editor-in-Chief)

Bahar Vaghari Moghaddam (At-Large Representative)

Guests:

Kelly Chia

Grupreet Kambo

Agenda

Call to Order

11:44am

Approval of Agenda

Pablo / Bahar

All in favour

Approval of Past Minutes from September 12th, 2019

Pablo / Bahar

All in favour

Appointment of new Board Chair

Motion Bahar to be the next board chair by Pablo / Zach

Appointment of new Employee Representative & Collective Representative

Motion Kelly Chia to be next Employee Rep. by Pablo / Bahar

Motion Natasha by Pablo / Kelly to be next collective Rep.

Updated financials

Yuri to present

Membership report

Yuri to present

34 members

EIC updates

Staff updates

Employee time off pay – Bahar does research and discuss on next meeting.

Discussion on board training from SFPIRG

Yuri to present

Approved and gather time availability for this training.

Update on Disciplinary Policy & EIC hiring policy

Natasha to present

Gabrielle, Natasha and Bahar will work on disciplinary policy.

Double check this policy and final pass at next meeting.

Discussion on the status of Burnaby and Vancouver campus distribution stands

Natasha, Yuri, and Gabrielle to present

Ask distribution to fill up the spreadsheet on stands status and conditions, then board will do the further discussion at next meeting.