Minutes – November 18, 2019

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda
November 18, 2019
Peak Offices

Chair: Bahar Vaghari Moghaddam

In Attendance
Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative)
Natasha Tar (Collective Member Representative)
Pablo Clairmont (At-Large Representative)
Bahar Vaghari Moghaddam (At-Large Representative)
Gabrielle McLaren (Editor-in-Chief)

Agenda

Call to Order
11:20am

Approval of Agenda
Natasha, Pablo
All in favour

Approval of Past Minutes from October 21, 2019
Pablo, Natasha
All in favour

Updated financials
Yuri to present

Membership report
Yuri to present
34 members

Update on employee time off pay
Bahar to present
We don’t pay time off for employees who did not do their work.
Written version for taking off or leave early on Friday _ Gabrielle does a draft

Update on EIC Hiring and Disciplinary Policy
Draft is done and need to be approved by the board remotely.
BIRT, in the processing.

Update on the Burnaby and Vancouver campus distribution stands
Surrey campus: is good for now.
Vancouver campus: could add one at Harbour centre table area.
Burnaby campus: could add one at lib, the study, (BIRT). Kelly and Gabrielle help

Board Chair Updates
Bahar to lead a conversation
Motion to approve
Kelly, Pablo

  1. Adjournment
    12:47pm

 

 

