Minutes – November 18, 2019

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda

November 18, 2019

Peak Offices

Chair: Bahar Vaghari Moghaddam

In Attendance

Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)

Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative)

Natasha Tar (Collective Member Representative)

Pablo Clairmont (At-Large Representative)

Bahar Vaghari Moghaddam (At-Large Representative)

Gabrielle McLaren (Editor-in-Chief)

Agenda

Call to Order

11:20am

Approval of Agenda

Natasha, Pablo

All in favour

Approval of Past Minutes from October 21, 2019

Pablo, Natasha

All in favour

Updated financials

Yuri to present

Membership report

Yuri to present

34 members

Update on employee time off pay

Bahar to present

We don’t pay time off for employees who did not do their work.

Written version for taking off or leave early on Friday _ Gabrielle does a draft

Update on EIC Hiring and Disciplinary Policy

Draft is done and need to be approved by the board remotely.

BIRT, in the processing.

Update on the Burnaby and Vancouver campus distribution stands

Surrey campus: is good for now.

Vancouver campus: could add one at Harbour centre table area.

Burnaby campus: could add one at lib, the study, (BIRT). Kelly and Gabrielle help

Board Chair Updates

Bahar to lead a conversation

Motion to approve

Kelly, Pablo

Adjournment

12:47pm