Minutes from September 12, 2019

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda

September 12, 2019

Peak Offices

Chair: Natasha Tar

In Attendance

Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)

Zach Siddiqui (Employee Members Representative)

Natasha Tar (Collective Members Representative / Chair)

Pablo Clairmont (At-Large Representative)

Kierra Enns (At-Large Representative)

Gabrielle McLaren (Editor-in-Chief)

Bahar Vaghari Moghaddam (At-Large Representative)

Marissa Ouyang (Guest)

Agenda

Call to Order

12:07pm

Approval of Agenda

Kierra / Pablo

All in favour

Approval of Past Minutes from August 15th, 2019

Kierra / Pablo

All in favour

Updated financials

Yuri to present

Membership report

Yuri to present 32 members. AGM 2019 will be held on Oct 16 Wed from 1:30 -2:30pm. Notice

will be sent to all signed members by the end of Sept.

Continued discussion on proposal to pay editors for writing outside of their sections

Open discussion

Motion by Zach / Pablo

All in favour

Vote to pass this proposal with edits (full pay for articles, EIC discretion, check-ins between editors, writers, and the EIC) on the condition that the EIC will report on its success at the end of the semester by Zach / Pablo

Yes: 5 No: 0 Abstentions: 0

Vote passes

Pay will start from week 5 fall, 2019.

Reviewing Marissa’s Illustration Editor Proposal

Marissa to lead the discussion

Change system (deadlines earlier, editors will potentially fill out forms for illustration to help

for now. See if we have the budget in the future for this new position.

Discussing the Board’s role in disciplinary action at The Peak and the potential

creation of a disciplinary policy

Open discussion

Make a new policy, policy drafting team to be decided over group chat.

Discussing disclosing Board minutes to the public

Open discussion

Agreed to post minutes on web after they are approved