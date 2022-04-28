Minutes from September 12, 2019

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda
September 12, 2019
Peak Offices
Chair: Natasha Tar
In Attendance
Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
Zach Siddiqui (Employee Members Representative)
Natasha Tar (Collective Members Representative / Chair)
Pablo Clairmont (At-Large Representative)
Kierra Enns (At-Large Representative)
Gabrielle McLaren (Editor-in-Chief)
Bahar Vaghari Moghaddam (At-Large Representative)
Marissa Ouyang (Guest)
Agenda
-
Call to Order
12:07pm
-
Approval of Agenda
Kierra / Pablo
All in favour
-
Approval of Past Minutes from August 15th, 2019
Kierra / Pablo
All in favour
-
Updated financials
Yuri to present
-
Membership report
Yuri to present 32 members. AGM 2019 will be held on Oct 16 Wed from 1:30 -2:30pm. Notice
will be sent to all signed members by the end of Sept.
-
Continued discussion on proposal to pay editors for writing outside of their sections
Open discussion
Motion by Zach / Pablo
All in favour
Vote to pass this proposal with edits (full pay for articles, EIC discretion, check-ins between editors, writers, and the EIC) on the condition that the EIC will report on its success at the end of the semester by Zach / Pablo
Yes: 5 No: 0 Abstentions: 0
Vote passes
Pay will start from week 5 fall, 2019.
-
Reviewing Marissa’s Illustration Editor Proposal
Marissa to lead the discussion
Change system (deadlines earlier, editors will potentially fill out forms for illustration to help
for now. See if we have the budget in the future for this new position.
-
Discussing the Board’s role in disciplinary action at The Peak and the potential
creation of a disciplinary policy
Open discussion
Make a new policy, policy drafting team to be decided over group chat.
-
Discussing disclosing Board minutes to the public
Open discussion
Agreed to post minutes on web after they are approved
-
Adjournment
2:01pm
You must log in to post a comment.