Minutes – June 2020

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda
Monday, June 08, 2020
Zoom
Chair: Kelly Chia
In Attendance
Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative)
Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)
Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)
Pablo Clairmont (At-Large Representative)
Marco Ovies (Editor-In-Chief_Guest)
Agenda
Call to Order
3:01pm
Approval of Agenda
Motion to approve by Pablo, Angela
All in favour
Approval of Past Minutes from May 19, 2020
Motion to approve by Emma, Pablo
All in favour
Financial updates
Yuri to present
Membership report
Yuri to present
56 members (include new members and exclude graduated members)
EIC updates
Readership has increased, multi team does good videos, Facebook has more views/likes
Open discussion of responding to Covid-19 in Fall
Follow up about the sports section, could do some changes on the sports section.
Keep this discussion at the next meeting due to many unsure stuff.
Adjournment
3:36 pm
