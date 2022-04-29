Minutes – June 2020

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda

Monday, June 08, 2020

Zoom

Chair: Kelly Chia

In Attendance

Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)

Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative)

Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)

Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)

Pablo Clairmont (At-Large Representative)

Marco Ovies (Editor-In-Chief_Guest)

Agenda

Call to Order

3:01pm

Approval of Agenda

Motion to approve by Pablo, Angela

All in favour

Approval of Past Minutes from May 19, 2020

Motion to approve by Emma, Pablo

All in favour

Financial updates

Yuri to present

Membership report

Yuri to present

56 members (include new members and exclude graduated members)

EIC updates

Readership has increased, multi team does good videos, Facebook has more views/likes

Open discussion of responding to Covid-19 in Fall

Follow up about the sports section, could do some changes on the sports section.

Keep this discussion at the next meeting due to many unsure stuff.

Adjournment

3:36 pm