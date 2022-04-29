Minutes – July 2021

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Zoom

Chair: Kelly Chia

In Attendance

Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)

Jacob Mattie (Collective Members Representative)

Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative / Chair)

Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)

Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)

Pablo Clairmont (At-Large Representative)

Meera Eragoda (Editor-In-Chief)

Agenda

Call to Order

11:08am

Approval of Agenda

Angela, Jacob

All in Favour

Approval of Past Minutes from June 16, 2021

Jacob, Angela

All in Favour

Financial Updates

Membership Report

Yuri to present (74 members)

Back to the office plan in Fall (space update)

Yuri to lead the discussion

SFSS working on Peak lease renewal, to present with draft soon (ideally add maintenance and heating)

SFSS is working on the booking process for SUB, working on information for booking process

Everyone will remain remote, maybe we will have hybrid pitch meetings in the SUB dependent on the booking process

Discussion of Peak investments

Table this discussion for later information

Discussion of Copy Editor and EIC pay raise

Yuri and Meera to lead the discussion

Meera presented an updated job description for copy editor

Job description, working hours, and managerial role of EiC is currently intimidating considering the pay for EIC

Discuss increasing contributor pay at a later meeting

Motion to approve Copy Editor updated job description

Angela, Pablo

All in Favour

Motion to approve Copy Editor pay increase to 390 per week and Editor-in-Chief to 500 per week starting from fall 2021.

Jacob, Angela

All in Favour

Discussion of Editor transition

The transition might be easier in-person

Delegating more job duties to give staff ideas of what the work process is like?

Adjournment

12:13 PM