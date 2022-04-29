Minutes – March 9th 2020

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda
Monday, March 9th 2020
Peak Offices
Chair: Kelly Chia
In Attendance
Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative)
Natasha Tar (Collective Member Representative)
Pablo Clairmont (At-Large Representative)
Bahar Vaghari Moghaddam (At-Large Representative)
Gabrielle McLaren (Guest)
Juztin Bello (Guest)
Agenda
Call to Order
1:08 pm
Approval of Agenda
Natasha / Pablo
All in favour
Approval of Past Minutes from February 3, 2020
Pablo / Natasha
All in favour
Updated financials
Yuri to present
Membership report
Yuri to present
54 members
Student Society Pamphlet Distribution Request
Yuri to present
Motto to approve by Pablo / Natasha
All in favour
Permission to republish PEAK material
Kelly will take a look at this and respond by email by 3/21.
Gabrielle helps
Discussion of copy editor pay rising
Create a timesheet to see if there are lots of differences other than section editors for 1-2weeks,
then we talk about it at the next board meeting.
Adjournment
2:00pm
