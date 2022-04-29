Minutes – May 2020

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda
Tuesday, May 19th 2020
Zoom

Chair: Kelly Chia

In Attendance
Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative)
Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)
Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)
Pablo Clairmont (At-Large Representative)
Marco Ovies (Editor-In-Chief_Guest)

Agenda

Call to Order
12:01 pm

Approval of Agenda
Motion to approve by Pablo, Emma
All in favour

Approval of Past Minutes from April 13, 2020
Motion to approve by Pablo, Emma
All in favour

Introduction of new At-Large Representatives
Very welcome Angela and Emma to support PPS board

Financial updates
Yuri to present

Membership report
Yuri to present
56 members (include new members and exclude graduated members)

Discussion of moving the Collective Representative election to AGM 2020

Pay raise for Promotion Position only following BC minimum wage rising from June
Yuri to present
Motion to approve by Pablo / Angela to rise hourly wage from $14.50 to $15.50 per hour
All in favour

Adjournment
12:37 pm

