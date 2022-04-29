Minutes – May 2020

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda

Tuesday, May 19th 2020

Zoom

Chair: Kelly Chia

In Attendance

Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)

Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative)

Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)

Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)

Pablo Clairmont (At-Large Representative)

Marco Ovies (Editor-In-Chief_Guest)

Agenda

Call to Order

12:01 pm

Approval of Agenda

Motion to approve by Pablo, Emma

All in favour

Approval of Past Minutes from April 13, 2020

Motion to approve by Pablo, Emma

All in favour

Introduction of new At-Large Representatives

Very welcome Angela and Emma to support PPS board

Financial updates

Yuri to present

Membership report

Yuri to present

56 members (include new members and exclude graduated members)

Discussion of moving the Collective Representative election to AGM 2020

Pay raise for Promotion Position only following BC minimum wage rising from June

Yuri to present

Motion to approve by Pablo / Angela to rise hourly wage from $14.50 to $15.50 per hour

All in favour

Adjournment

12:37 pm