SFU’s parking lots, ranked

9.8/10. I didn’t know that this lot existed until last semester and I’m already almost four years into my degree. It’s tucked away and took me an hour to find the first time. Because of the Romeo-and-Juliet situation with Honk and my one and only luvr, Central Parkade, I had to choose another lot to dedicate my life to. Since my only Burnaby class in the Spring was in West Mall, I relied on this parking lot and let me tell you, I was not disappointed. There’s always a perfect little spot for my

perfect

little Toyota. Like all parking lots, it has its own flaws, primarily with

car-fires

, but I think that makes the West Parkade extra quirky and cute!