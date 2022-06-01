Minutes – August 2021

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda
Thursday, August 19, 2021
Zoom
Chair: Kelly Chia
In Attendance
- Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
- Jacob Mattie (Collective Members Representative)
- Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative / Chair)
- Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)
- Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)
- Pablo Clairmont (At-Large Representative)
- Meera Eragoda (Editor-In-Chief)
Agenda
- Call to Order
11:03am
- Approval of Agenda
Emma, Pablo
All in Favour
- Approval of Past Minutes from July 21, 2021
Angela, Emma
All in Favour
- Financial Updates
- Fall budget review
- Pay rate adjustment: EIC pay raise from $420-$450 per week so that there is more budget for paying contributors
Angela, Jacob
All in Favour
- Moving to Direct Deposit in September
- Membership Report
Yuri to present (74 members)
- Back to the office plan in Fall
Meera to present
– currently limited to 8 people in the office, staff will need to message Yuri to enter office
– pitch meetings remote
– masks mandatory in office
– observing cases and Covid-19 in the Fall to see if plans change
- Discussion of Peak investments
- Consider divesting from companies Agnico Eagle Mines, Lundin Mining Corp, Walt Disney, JP Morgan, Nike, Nutrien
- Consider investing in renewable energy, transportation, marijuana, psychedelic therapy, mushroom concrete/infrastructure
- ask for alternatives
- Return to discussion after communicating with investing manager
- Discussion of Promotion Coordinator pay raise
Yuri and Meera to present
- Pay raise from $15.5 to $16.00 per hour ($6 more per week, $96 more per semester)
- Motion to approve: Jacob, Pablo
All in Favour
- PEAK AGM 2021 Schedule
Online, Oct 20 Wed at 1pm.
- Adjournment
12:23pm
Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda
Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Zoom
Chair: Kelly Chia
In Attendance
- Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
- Jacob Mattie (Collective Members Representative)
- Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative / Chair)
- Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)
- Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)
- Pablo Clairmont (At-Large Representative)
- Meera Eragoda (Editor-In-Chief)
Agenda
- Call to Order
11:08am
- Approval of Agenda
Angela, Jacob
All in Favour
- Approval of Past Minutes from June 16, 2021
Jacob, Angela
All in Favour
- Financial Updates
- Membership Report
Yuri to present (74 members)
- Back to the office plan in Fall (space update)
Yuri to lead the discussion
SFSS working on Peak lease renewal, to present with draft soon (ideally add maintenance and heating)
SFSS is working on the booking process for SUB, working on information for booking process
Everyone will remain remote, maybe we will have hybrid pitch meetings in the SUB dependent on the booking process
- Discussion of Peak investments
Table this discussion for later information
- Discussion of Copy Editor and EIC pay raise
Yuri and Meera to lead the discussion
Meera presented an updated job description for copy editor
Job description, working hours, and managerial role of EiC is currently intimidating considering the pay for EIC
Discuss increasing contributor pay at a later meeting
Motion to approve Copy Editor updated job description
Angela, Pablo
All in Favour
Motion to approve Copy Editor pay increase to 390 per week and Editor-in-Chief to 500 per week starting from fall 2021.
Jacob, Angela
All in Favour
- Discussion of Editor transition
The transition might be easier in-person
Delegating more job duties to give staff ideas of what the work process is like?
- Adjournment
12:13 PM
