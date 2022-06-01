Minutes – September 2021

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda

Monday, September 20, 2021

Zoom

 

Chair: Kelly Chia

 

In Attendance

 

  1. Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
  2. Jacob Mattie (Collective Members Representative)
  3. Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative / Chair)
  4. Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)
  5. Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)
  6. Pablo Clairmont (At-Large Representative）

 

Guest:  Rakesh Mehta (Investment Manager)

 

            

Agenda

  • Call to Order

12:35pm

  • Approval of Agenda

Jacob, Angela
All in favour

  • Approval of Past Minutes from August 19, 2021    

Jacob, Pablo 

             All in favour

  • Discussion of Peak investments

  • Financial Updates

  • Membership Report

              71 members 

  • Bank signer changes 

             Remove Marco Ovies and add Meera Eragoda 

             Emma, Angela  

  • Adjournment 

1:39 P.M.

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda

Thursday, August 19, 2021

Zoom

 

Chair: Kelly Chia

 

In Attendance

 

  1. Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
  2. Jacob Mattie (Collective Members Representative)
  3. Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative / Chair)
  4. Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)
  5. Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)
  6. Pablo Clairmont (At-Large Representative)
  7. Meera Eragoda (Editor-In-Chief)

 

Agenda

  • Call to Order

11:03am

  • Approval of Agenda

Emma, Pablo
All in Favour

  • Approval of Past Minutes from July 21, 2021   
    Angela, Emma
    All in Favour


  • Financial Updates

  • Fall budget review 
  • Pay rate adjustment: EIC pay raise from $420-$450 per week so that there is more budget for paying contributors

Angela, Jacob
All in Favour

  • Moving to Direct Deposit in September

  • Membership Report

Yuri to present (74 members)

  • Back to the office plan in Fall

             Meera to present

             – currently limited to 8 people in the office, staff will need to message Yuri to enter office

– pitch meetings remote

             – masks mandatory in office

observing cases and Covid-19 in the Fall to see if plans change

  • Discussion of Peak investments
  • Consider divesting from companies Agnico Eagle Mines, Lundin Mining Corp, Walt Disney, JP Morgan, Nike, Nutrien
  • Consider investing in renewable energy, transportation, marijuana, psychedelic therapy, mushroom concrete/infrastructure
    • ask for alternatives 
  • Return to discussion after communicating with investing manager

  • Discussion of Promotion Coordinator pay raise 

Yuri and Meera to present

  • Pay raise from $15.5 to $16.00 per hour ($6 more per week, $96 more per semester)
    • Motion to approve: Jacob, Pablo
           All in Favour

  • PEAK AGM 2021 Schedule

Online, Oct 20 Wed at 1pm. 

  • Adjournment 

12:23pm

