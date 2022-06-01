Minutes – September 2021

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda
Monday, September 20, 2021
Zoom
Chair: Kelly Chia
In Attendance
- Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
- Jacob Mattie (Collective Members Representative)
- Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative / Chair)
- Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)
- Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)
- Pablo Clairmont (At-Large Representative）
Guest: Rakesh Mehta (Investment Manager)
Agenda
- Call to Order
12:35pm
- Approval of Agenda
Jacob, Angela
All in favour
- Approval of Past Minutes from August 19, 2021
Jacob, Pablo
All in favour
- Discussion of Peak investments
- Financial Updates
- Membership Report
71 members
- Bank signer changes
Remove Marco Ovies and add Meera Eragoda
Emma, Angela
- Adjournment
1:39 P.M.
Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda
Thursday, August 19, 2021
Zoom
Chair: Kelly Chia
In Attendance
- Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
- Jacob Mattie (Collective Members Representative)
- Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative / Chair)
- Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)
- Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)
- Pablo Clairmont (At-Large Representative)
- Meera Eragoda (Editor-In-Chief)
Agenda
- Call to Order
11:03am
- Approval of Agenda
Emma, Pablo
All in Favour
- Approval of Past Minutes from July 21, 2021
Angela, Emma
All in Favour
- Financial Updates
- Fall budget review
- Pay rate adjustment: EIC pay raise from $420-$450 per week so that there is more budget for paying contributors
Angela, Jacob
All in Favour
- Moving to Direct Deposit in September
- Membership Report
Yuri to present (74 members)
- Back to the office plan in Fall
Meera to present
– currently limited to 8 people in the office, staff will need to message Yuri to enter office
– pitch meetings remote
– masks mandatory in office
– observing cases and Covid-19 in the Fall to see if plans change
- Discussion of Peak investments
- Consider divesting from companies Agnico Eagle Mines, Lundin Mining Corp, Walt Disney, JP Morgan, Nike, Nutrien
- Consider investing in renewable energy, transportation, marijuana, psychedelic therapy, mushroom concrete/infrastructure
- ask for alternatives
- Return to discussion after communicating with investing manager
- Discussion of Promotion Coordinator pay raise
Yuri and Meera to present
- Pay raise from $15.5 to $16.00 per hour ($6 more per week, $96 more per semester)
- Motion to approve: Jacob, Pablo
All in Favour
- Motion to approve: Jacob, Pablo
- PEAK AGM 2021 Schedule
Online, Oct 20 Wed at 1pm.
- Adjournment
12:23pm
You must log in to post a comment.