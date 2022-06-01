Minutes – September 2021

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda

Monday, September 20, 2021

Zoom

Chair: Kelly Chia

In Attendance

Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting) Jacob Mattie (Collective Members Representative) Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative / Chair) Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative) Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative) Pablo Clairmont (At-Large Representative）

Guest: Rakesh Mehta (Investment Manager)

Agenda

Call to Order

12:35pm

Approval of Agenda

Jacob, Angela

All in favour

Approval of Past Minutes from August 19, 2021

Jacob, Pablo

All in favour

Discussion of Peak investments

Financial Updates

Membership Report

71 members

Bank signer changes

Remove Marco Ovies and add Meera Eragoda

Emma, Angela

Adjournment

1:39 P.M.

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda

Thursday, August 19, 2021

Zoom

Chair: Kelly Chia

In Attendance

Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting) Jacob Mattie (Collective Members Representative) Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative / Chair) Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative) Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative) Pablo Clairmont (At-Large Representative) Meera Eragoda (Editor-In-Chief)

Agenda

Call to Order

11:03am

Approval of Agenda

Emma, Pablo

All in Favour

Approval of Past Minutes from July 21, 2021

Angela, Emma

All in Favour





Financial Updates

Fall budget review

Pay rate adjustment: EIC pay raise from $420-$450 per week so that there is more budget for paying contributors

Angela, Jacob

All in Favour

Moving to Direct Deposit in September

Membership Report

Yuri to present (74 members)

Back to the office plan in Fall

Meera to present

– currently limited to 8 people in the office, staff will need to message Yuri to enter office

– pitch meetings remote

– masks mandatory in office

– observing cases and Covid-19 in the Fall to see if plans change

Discussion of Peak investments

Consider divesting from companies Agnico Eagle Mines, Lundin Mining Corp, Walt Disney, JP Morgan, Nike, Nutrien

Consider investing in renewable energy, transportation, marijuana, psychedelic therapy, mushroom concrete/infrastructure ask for alternatives

Return to discussion after communicating with investing manager

Discussion of Promotion Coordinator pay raise

Yuri and Meera to present

Pay raise from $15.5 to $16.00 per hour ($6 more per week, $96 more per semester) Motion to approve: Jacob, Pablo

All in Favour



PEAK AGM 2021 Schedule

Online, Oct 20 Wed at 1pm.

Adjournment

12:23pm