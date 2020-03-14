Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker offers pure unadulterated fan service

by James Conn, Peak Associate

I truly cannot put into words how much the Star Wars franchise has meant to me over the course of my life. Some of my earliest memories as a child are watching both the original and prequel trilogies. Needless to say, I was excited when Disney bought Lucasfilm back in 2012 and announced they will be making more Star Wars content. I mention all this to prove that I am a massive Star Wars nerd who is a fan of it all, including all the highs and lows. Fortunately, the latest film in the sequel trilogy, The Rise of Skywalker, is one of its high points. It is beautiful, poetic, and a satisfying way to end the Skywalker Saga.

The Rise of Skywalker at its core is a film about identity; about how our characters navigate both their internal and external conflicts and choose who they are and not what others want them to be. Structurally, the movie is paced very well with non-stop action, a fairly cohesive story, and only a few plot holes. Sonically, John Williams memorable score is a testament to the emotional impact this composer’s music can have on the viewer. Visually, the film is absolutely gorgeous, with jaw-dropping CGI and masterfully crafted shots.

But what makes this movie great is the cast. Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) stole the show for me. Their dynamic is fantastic, and the relationship they have formed over three movies comes to a head here in the conclusion. Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) are both utilized incredibly well. Finn is loyal and caring, and Poe has this charming swagger to him. I particularly love their friendship and how it is focused on in the film. Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) is used sparingly, but remains lovable, nonetheless, and of course, the return of Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian was heartwarming to see. And the adorable droids R2-D2, BB-8, and newcomer D-O are all incredibly cute and have their moments to shine. Another standout droid in the film is C-3PO (Anthony Daniel), the talkative protocol droid whose journey in this film was quite captivating.

Last but not least, the film’s bold move in bringing back the late Carrie Fisher’s Leia Organa with archived footage paid off. Leia plays a far more active role in the story than I thought she would going into the film, which I personally felt was respectful to Fisher’s memory.

Overall, the film is fun and entertaining with an engaging plot and likeable cast of characters. However, it is far from perfect. It feels like the director J.J. Abrams went online and found a list of episode VIII demands written by a disgruntled fan and wrote the screenplay to appease them (i.e too many jokes, too many women, not enough deep lore, etc.). Artistically, it bothers me to think that the filmmakers oversaturated this film with fan service to appease fans who disliked The Last Jedi. Additionally, the film was predictable and a tad cliché. The messages the film expresses are positive ones about heroism, redemption, and friendship. However, these are nothing new and at no point was I challenged or even remotely surprised over the course of its run time.

Regardless, I still feel that it is a great cinematic experience. With this film needing to accomplish the tall task of concluding the nine main line Star Wars movies — a journey that has crossed literal decades — it is incredible that Disney and Lucasfilm were able to deliver such an entertaining and fulfilling ending. Although the movie is far from perfect, it was able to be everything I needed it to be and more.