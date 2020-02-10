QUIZ: What form of birth control are you?

Which do you consider the greatest political mistake?

A) The assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand

B) British Columbia’s confusingly worded 2018 electoral referendum ballot

C) Napoleon Bonaparte’s decision to invade Russia during the winter of 1812

D) Julius Caesar trusting way too many friends

How do you choose who to vote for?

A) Whichever party gives me the most free swag on campus

B) I do meticulous research, watch the debates, introspectively evaluate my beliefs, and then panic and vote for the party I’ve always voted for

C) I accidentally voted for the Libertarians because I thought that was the Latin spelling of Liberals

D) Communist

Which one of these men has been a Canadian prime minister?

A) William Michael Brown

B) Gregory Pincus

C) Brian Mulroney

D) None of the above

Should the legal age to vote be lowered?

A) Absolutely! The more people accessing the freedom of democracy, the better

B) Absolutely not! The fate of a country’s political future is way too big a responsibility

C) If a younger person wants a vote, they can just use my ballot — I almost never remember to go

D) I don’t care. It’s not like our choices are that great anyway

Will you commit high treason?

A) Listen, I may have assisted an enemy state, but I was having so much fun at their house party

B) Yeah, I’ve been planning on it for months, and now that Harry and Meghan are moving here, it’s never been easier

C) Bro, smoking weed is legal now

D) I could commit high treason . . . as a treat

How did you find out about the 2019 Canadian federal election results?

A) John Oliver didn’t do a segment on it, so I didn’t know it was happening

B) The CBC

C) I got drunk for the sole purpose of NOT finding out who won that night

D) I literally haven’t processed the 2016 American election yet; you can’t expect me to keep track of Canada too

Scariest political figure in Canada?

A) Still Stephen Harper . . . always Stephen Harper

B) Andrew Scheer

C) Every individual with political alignments based on unexamined biases and dogmas

D) The ghost of William Lyon Mackenzie King that haunts me all afternoon