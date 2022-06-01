Minutes – February 2022

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda

Monday, February 28, 2022

Zoom

Chair: Kelly Chia

In Attendance

Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting) Emma Jean (Collective Members Representative) Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative / Chair) Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative) Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative) Meera Eragoda (Editor-in-Chief)

Agenda

Call to Order

12:36pm

Approval of Agenda

Angela, Emma Dunbar

All in Favour

Approval of Past Minutes from January 24, 2022

Emma Dunbar, Angela

All in Favour

Welcome the new Collective Director

Emma Jean





Financial Updates

Yuri to present

Membership Report

75 members

Reviewing Board Composition Document

Adding a discussion item in future to talk about a policy for prioritizing nominating Collective representatives over Employee representatives

Approval of purchasing a computer for Business Manager (BM)

Emma Dunbar, Angela

All in Favour

Discuss with staff on how they feel about the office computers

Discussion of adding a on-call editor position

Discuss a “roving associate editor” position with staff and return to board

Discussion of adding a fact checker position

Motion to put a hold on staff pay raise

Angela, Emma Dunbar

All in Favour

Discussion of conflict of interest policy changes

Meera to present

Proposing a values-based policy so that we do not platform harmful views

Adjournment

1:48pm

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda

Monday, January 24, 2024

Zoom

Chair: Kelly Chia

In Attendance

Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting) Jacob Mattie (Collective Members Representative) Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative / Chair) Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative) Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative) Meera Eragoda (Editor-in-Chief)

Agenda

Call to Order

12:45pm

Approval of Agenda

Emma, Angela

All in Favour

Approval of Past Minutes from November 22, 2021

Emma, Angela

All in Favour

Motion to combine December Board meeting and Jan Board meeting.

Angela, Emma All in Favour





Financial Updates (Dec,21 & Jan,22)

Yuri to present

Spring 2022 budget review

Yuri to present

Membership Report

79 members

Approve of sick leave (time off) policy

Kelly to present

Discuss adding on-call editors next month

Emma, Angela

All in Favour

Discussion of employees pay raise

Yuri to present

Angela, Emma

All in Favour

Discussion of conflict of interest policy changes

Meera to present

Discussion of the merchandise

Adjournment