Minutes – February 2022

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda
Monday, February 28, 2022
Zoom
Chair: Kelly Chia
In Attendance
- Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
- Emma Jean (Collective Members Representative)
- Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative / Chair)
- Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)
- Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)
- Meera Eragoda (Editor-in-Chief)
Agenda
- Call to Order
12:36pm
- Approval of Agenda
Angela, Emma Dunbar
All in Favour
- Approval of Past Minutes from January 24, 2022
Emma Dunbar, Angela
All in Favour
- Welcome the new Collective Director
Emma Jean
- Financial Updates
Yuri to present
- Membership Report
75 members
- Reviewing Board Composition Document
Adding a discussion item in future to talk about a policy for prioritizing nominating Collective representatives over Employee representatives
- Approval of purchasing a computer for Business Manager (BM)
Emma Dunbar, Angela
All in Favour
Discuss with staff on how they feel about the office computers
- Discussion of adding a on-call editor position
Discuss a “roving associate editor” position with staff and return to board
- Discussion of adding a fact checker position
Motion to put a hold on staff pay raise
Angela, Emma Dunbar
All in Favour
- Discussion of conflict of interest policy changes
Meera to present
Proposing a values-based policy so that we do not platform harmful views
- Adjournment
1:48pm
Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda
Monday, January 24, 2024
Zoom
Chair: Kelly Chia
In Attendance
- Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
- Jacob Mattie (Collective Members Representative)
- Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative / Chair)
- Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)
- Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)
- Meera Eragoda (Editor-in-Chief)
Agenda
- Call to Order
12:45pm
- Approval of Agenda
Emma, Angela
All in Favour
- Approval of Past Minutes from November 22, 2021
Emma, Angela
All in Favour
- Motion to combine December Board meeting and Jan Board meeting.
Angela, Emma All in Favour
- Financial Updates (Dec,21 & Jan,22)
Yuri to present
- Spring 2022 budget review
Yuri to present
- Membership Report
79 members
- Approve of sick leave (time off) policy
Kelly to present
-
- Discuss adding on-call editors next month
Emma, Angela
All in Favour
- Discussion of employees pay raise
Yuri to present
Angela, Emma
All in Favour
- Discussion of conflict of interest policy changes
Meera to present
- Discussion of the merchandise
- Adjournment
