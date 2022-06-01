Minutes – February 2022

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda

Monday, February 28, 2022

Zoom

 

Chair: Kelly Chia

 

In Attendance

 

  1. Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
  2. Emma Jean (Collective Members Representative)
  3. Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative / Chair)
  4. Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)
  5. Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)
  6. Meera Eragoda  (Editor-in-Chief)

 

            

Agenda

  • Call to Order

12:36pm

  • Approval of Agenda

Angela, Emma Dunbar

All in Favour

  • Approval of Past Minutes from January 24, 2022

Emma Dunbar, Angela

All in Favour

  • Welcome the new Collective Director
    Emma Jean


  • Financial Updates

Yuri to present

  • Membership Report

75 members

  • Reviewing Board Composition Document

Adding a discussion item in future to talk about a policy for prioritizing nominating Collective representatives over Employee representatives

  • Approval of purchasing a computer for Business Manager (BM)

Emma Dunbar, Angela

All in Favour

Discuss with staff on how they feel about the office computers

  • Discussion of adding a on-call editor position

Discuss a “roving associate editor” position with staff and return to board

  • Discussion of adding a fact checker position

             Motion to put a hold on staff pay raise

Angela, Emma Dunbar

All in Favour

  • Discussion of conflict of interest policy changes 

             Meera to present

Proposing a values-based policy so that we do not platform harmful views

  • Adjournment

1:48pm

 

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda

Monday, January 24, 2024

Monday, January 24, 2024

Zoom

 

Chair: Kelly Chia

 

In Attendance

 

  1. Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
  2. Jacob Mattie (Collective Members Representative)
  3. Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative / Chair)
  4. Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)
  5. Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)
  6. Meera Eragoda  (Editor-in-Chief)

 

            

Agenda

  • Call to Order

12:45pm

  • Approval of Agenda

Emma, Angela

All in Favour

  • Approval of Past Minutes from November 22, 2021    

Emma, Angela

All in Favour

  • Motion to combine December Board meeting and Jan Board meeting.
    Angela, Emma All in Favour


  • Financial Updates (Dec,21 & Jan,22)

Yuri to present

  • Spring 2022 budget review 

Yuri to present

  • Membership Report

             79 members

  • Approve of sick leave (time off) policy
    Kelly to present
    1. Discuss adding on-call editors next month

Emma, Angela

All in Favour

  • Discussion of employees pay raise

Yuri to present

Angela, Emma

All in Favour

  • Discussion of conflict of interest policy changes 

              Meera to present 

 

  1. Discussion of the merchandise

 

  1. Adjournment

 

