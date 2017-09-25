Business and Advertising Manager Job

The Peak, Simon Fraser University’s independent student newspaper, is looking to hire a new Business and Advertising Manager. This is a permanent, full-time position. Interested applicants should send a resume and cover letter detailing why they would be a great fit with the Peak Publications Society to jobs@the-peak.ca Ideal start date: October 4, 2017. See job description below:

Accounting and Financial Management

Maintain books of accounts for all PPS (Peak Publications Society) financial transactions, process monthly bank reconciliation, payroll, help maintain general insurance policy, prepare all documents for annual audit and government filing; issuance of ROE, T4, and tax remittances. Invoice ad insertions and any associated production work within one week of receiving ad run sheet; issue receipts upon receipts upon request for paid classifieds; invoice or issue receipt for subscription as required. Responsible for deposit of all funds received by PPS and processing disbursements of all payments made by PPS Responsible for issuing assessment refunds to qualified students requesting a refund during the first two weeks of each semester in accordance with the Peak constitution Responsible for preparation of annual budget, preparation of semesterly financial statements and for ensuring availability of normal operating funds at all times Supervise expenditures in all areas of the PPS to help ensure proper adherence to the budgets approved by the PPS Remit required number of copies of The Peak promptly after each publication to national advertising agency to help ensure payment from the ad agency for all national ads placed in The Peak Shall monitor accounts receivables and coordinate collection of delinquent accounts with outside collections agency when necessary; shall maintain a credit rating list and policy to reduce bad debt risk Shall be responsible for ordering basic office supplies to carry out duties; assist production personnel upon request in ordering necessary production supplies

Advertising

Soliciting both on- and off-campus advertising for The Peak, and for other publications of the Peak Publications Society, with emphasis on off-campus accounts Maintaining an up-to-date contact file of accounts in a computerized database Preparing advertising run sheets for each issue of The Peak to be ready for the weekly page allocation session Coordinating all national advertising insertions for each issue of The Peak Ensuring that all advertising run in The Peak is consistent with the Statement of Principles of Canadian University Press and does not contravene The Peak boycott policy Communicating with the Production Resource Person in the layout and production of advertising copy Providing prompt weekly invoicing information, including names, addresses and amounts charged for advertising run in The Peak Periodically reviewing and reprinting promotional material to encourage advertising in The Peak, including rate card information and in-house ads in The Peak Maintain electronic archives of advertising materials which might be reused

Board Secretary

Shall be a signing officer and a permanent non-voting member of the Board of Directors (BoD) and hold the Seal of the Peak Publications Society Shall file with the Ministry of Finance & Corporate Relations a Society Annual Report Form 11 and keep a copy of audited financial statements in the office within 30 days after the Annual General Meeting of the Society Shall be Secretary to the BoD and shall be responsible for recording the minutes of BoD meetings, as well as of annual and special general meetings of the PPS Shall act as a liaison between the PPS and the Simon Fraser Student Society (SFSS) and Graduate Student Society (GSS), and between the PpS and University Administration Shall acquaint all members of the BoD with the policies and procedures of the business office Shall participate in contract negotiations with the SFSS and student clubs when necessary Shall maintain a good working knowledge of the PPS constitution, the SFSS contract, the employee relations policy and be familiar with relevant government legislation Shall coordinate elections of the BoD and scheduling of the AGM, and help ensure proper notices of such in accordance with the PPS constitution Shall attend all board meetings and employee meetings. Upon request, shall attend collective meetings

Qualifications:

Minimum 1 year of experience with financial administration (or a combination of education and work experience)

Bachelors Degree, ideally in a related field such as business administration

Minimum 1 year of sales experience, ideally in publishing or media

Familiarity with Sage 50 accounting software and asset

Familiarity with WordPress an asset

Experience on a board of directors an asset

Familiarity with BC Societies Act and/or the Universities Act an asset

Familiarity with Adobe Suite an asset

Familiarity with Simon Fraser University an asset

Position Details: