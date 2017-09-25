By: Agnetha de Sa

The SFU libraries and faculty of science joined a variety of organizations across Canada for a week-long celebration of science from September 18–24.

Ever since Science Literacy Week went nationwide in 2015, SFU’s libraries have been a big part of the week with numerous events that aim to emphasize achievements by scientists across the country, according to the founder Jesse Hildebrand.

While Science Literacy Week aims to promote Canadian science, the WAC Bennett and Belzberg libraries take the week to promote the diverse range of research taking place at all three campuses. In addition to the free events hosted by the library, the faculty of science continued their participation by engaging students in science and research done here at SFU.

“The SFU librar[ies] [are] involved in Science Literacy Week because . . . it is important to highlight Canadian science, scientists, and innovation,” said Greg Tourino, a liaison librarian at the university.

Tourino went on to say that “it has also provided an opportunity for us to partner with the UBC, BCIT, Douglas College, and Kwantlen Polytechnic University communities on events such as the Wikipedia edit-a-thon, where we will be creating and improving Wikipedia articles about Canadian science and scientists.”

This year, the offerings from the library included the edit-a-thon at the Bennett Library on the Burnaby campus as well as displays of science literature. Additionally, to help students engage in astronomy, the faculty of science is hosting a fall equinox event and Starry Nights at the Trottier Observatory and Science Courtyard on campus. At both of the events, volunteers will be on hand to assist with star gazing through the observatory’s telescopes.

“Universities play a tremendous role in disseminating science. If the librar[ies] help bridge the gap between the public and great research, it can really help improve science literacy across the board,” said Hildebrand. “SFU is involved because, like other university libraries across Canada, they have the capacity to reach a lot of students with great science info quickly.”