Conspiracy theorists aren’t truth seekers

By: Olivia Visser, Opinions Editor

Our society is in the midst of steadily increasing political polarization. While conspiracy theorists have always existed, widespread social media use makes it easier than ever to access misinformation. The COVID-19 pandemic is a fitting example of how powerful the internet is as a tool for spreading harmful and untrue medical advice. This shift towards “alternative news” as opposed to reputable sources is particularly concerning when we consider how disinformation impacts marginalized groups like disabled people vulnerable to COVID-19.

Why do people believe in conspiracy theories? Most don’t delve into this sphere believing they’re in the wrong. People are searching for answers to life’s problems, and conspiracy theories draw in those who might be passionate about a certain topic. There’s a huge portion of the population that is undoubtedly frustrated with their health and the medical system. Some people let these frustrations translate into conspiratorial ideas.

This might have contributed on some level to rampant COVID-19 conspiracies in Canada. Lack of trust in our medical system had an impact on vaccine hesitancy, but it certainly wasn’t the only factor. At the height of the pandemic, we watched protesters gather on highway bridges cursing the idea of mandates around masks and vaccines. Some even argued the virus was fake or manufactured. “The media is the virus” became a slogan among conspiracy theorists. And of course, we all saw what happened in Ottawa with the so-called “freedom convoy” this past winter.

Studies have found exposure to medical professionals decreases one’s risk of falling prey to misinformation. Whereas, increased social media use correlates with increased susceptibility to conspiracy theories. There are also those who dedicate their lives to disinformation, which is information known to be blatantly false or unprovable. One UK study found right-wing groups are using COVID-19 disinformation in most of their online posts to garner support.

It’s hard to believe in conspiracy theories without some level of willful ignorance. For instance, the infamous conspiracy book and movie Plandemic made its rounds on social media last year. Most sites shut it down quickly due to disinformation, but this only fueled conspiracy theorists searching for information to prove what they wanted to be true. If you dig deep enough, you’ll almost always find a professional who supports your beliefs, no matter how false. Nevermind that every point in the movie can be easily disproved. To those sharing the video, censorship was a sign they were correct, that they were exposing what the government didn’t want anyone to know. The anti-vaccine movement is now rising at a terrifying rate despite modern medicine’s significant strides. People tell strangers they can “cure” autism and ADHD through diet and essential oils, and the disabled and elderly are viewed as inevitable casualties during pandemics. These beliefs aren’t harmless, they’re violent.

Conspiracy theorists believe they’re truth seekers, which ironically couldn’t be further from the truth. In fact, this terminology emerged in recent years as an intentional attempt to rebrand the identities of conspiracy theorists. You might have seen it in an acquaintance’s Instagram bio: a subtle hint that they, too, think they know better than accredited professionals. These theories are damaging to vulnerable people from marginalized identities. They reinforce stigmas about disabled people, people of colour, and the elderly. If your “truth seeking” requires seeking out questionable information to confirm your existing beliefs, you might just be a conspiracy theorist.