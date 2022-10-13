Hidden Gems: Delightful desserts

By: Anna Kazi, SFU Student

With fall semester in full swing and evenings getting longer, what better way to lift your spirit than with something sweet? Whether you have good news to celebrate, want to end a dinner date with dessert, or simply crave a unique palette experience to top off your day, these local dessert spots are sure to boost your mood.

My Frosty Korean Dessert Café

220 2800 E 1st Ave., Vancouver / $13+ for most dessert items

Have you tasted a dessert so intense it left you speechless? This is how My Frosty Korean Dessert Café’s famous bingsu, which comes in nine flavours, will make you feel. The creamy shaved ice is infused with delicious fruit, homemade syrup, crunchy cornflakes, and topped off with a vanilla taiyaki. If you’re craving something hot, they also offer six flavours of thick waffles slathered with fruit and syrup of choice. Crispy and golden on the outside, and soft and fluffy on the inside, these piping-hot waffles are your guide to heaven. Their portions are the perfect size for sharing as you wind down over conversation, or enjoy it on your own while taking in the café’s relaxing music soundtrack. What’s more, the café offers cute wooden seating with an inspiring art display, making it a perfect place for a quiet evening study session or an ambient date.



Thunderbird Café

4584 Blackcomb Way, Whistler / $3.50+ for most dessert items

Discover delicious delicacies at this Indigenous-owned café. Located in the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre, Thunderbird café offers a wide selection of savoury food items and freshly-baked seasonal pastries made with locally-sourced ingredients. Their soft, buttery pancakes served with blueberries, cinnamon powder, and homemade maple syrup in one of Whistler’s most scenic cafés is all you could ever wish for on a foggy fall night. The cherry on top is their astounding customer service and unique gift shop. Spice up a mundane day by taking a spontaneous trip to Thunderbird Café!

Sulmida Dessert Café

4697 Kingsway, Burnaby / $8.50+ for most dessert items

Experience a burst of sweetness and warmth by trying Sulmida Dessert Café’s heavenly lava bread. Their lava bread is an in-house delicacy decorated with a mountain of ice cream, fresh strawberries, and whipped cream. Oozing with creamy, rich custard cream, their lava bread is a must-try. To add to Sulmida’s delicious selection, their mouthwatering bingsu comes in eleven flavours and three sizes. Their mango bingsu is to-die-for; refreshing, milky shaved ice drizzled with condensed milk and topped with vanilla ice cream, mango chunks, and almond slices. Located just beside Metropolis mall near Metrotown SkyTrain station, Sulmida Dessert Café is a perfect spot for comforting sweetness.