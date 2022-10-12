SFU students host celebration for the approval of the Burnaby gondola project

By: Chloë Arneson, News Writer

SFU celebrated the approval of the long-awaited Burnaby Mountain gondola by hosting a gathering on Tuesday, September 13. Community members, students, alumni, and staff gathered in the Student Union Building to hear remarks from student organizers and SFU president Joy Johnson.

Johnson thanked student activists for their inspiring advocacy and passion. “Students have been a part [of this] and played such an important role in advocating for the gondola,” she said. “They signed petitions, held open houses, distributed pamphlets, presented to mayor’s council, and participated in dialogue with the community [ . . . ] they voted, and they met with elected representatives.

“The gondola is now a reality,” she added. “I’m very excited about this opportunity as we move forward.”

In November 2021, SFU launched a campaign in support of TransLink’s proposal to build a gondola. The Give Students a Lift campaign encouraged students, staff, faculty, and community members to share their feelings regarding the project. One SFU student stated the gondola would be a “higher capacity, more efficient, less stressful way of commuting; it’s also sustainable. It’s a win in every box.”

Students have been advocating for the gondola for several years with many Simon Fraser Student Society (SFSS) members getting involved. SFU alumni and former SFSS president, Osob Mohamed, reflected on the challenges many students face getting up Burnaby Mountain. “The bane of my existence was the 145,” she said. Harsh weather, busy routes, and steep inclines often make transiting up the mountain difficult for many students, she said. “This was something we could see eye to eye on because everybody benefits.”

Gabe Liosis, former SFSS president, noted one of the many barriers students face in getting an education is transportation. He explained transit accessibility can affect post-secondary enrollment rates in areas with poor transportation. “This is a transit project that is going to drastically improve the quality of life for students now and for generations to come,” he said.

The gondola will increase the number of people able to travel up and down the mountain. Currently, the 145 bus takes around 1,000 passengers in total per hour. TransLink estimates that with the gondola, 3,100 passengers can travel in each direction per hour.

TransLink, who will be building the project, described gondolas as “safe, smart, and cost-effective and they provide commuters with an environmentally friendly mode of transit that runs on electricity helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.” The gondola is one of several projects featured in Translink’s 10-year plan.

To learn more about the Gondola Project visit the TransLink website.