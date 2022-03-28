Sign in
News
Top News
Web News Series
Opinions
Bright-er Side
Opinions in Dialogue
Top Opinions
What Grinds Our Gears
Arts
Top Arts
Sports
Top Sports
Features
SFYOU
Top Features
Humour
Top Humour
Multimedia
Podcast
Top Multimedia
Spoof
Calendar
Sign in
Welcome!
Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password?
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
Search
Sign in / Join
About
Advertising
Archives
Contribute
Jobs
Contact
Policy
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.
The Peak
News
All
Top News
Web News Series
Skoden Indigenous Film Festival launches fourth year at SFU
SFU food workers rally for a living wage
Council receives presentation from No Cops on Campus
Fridays for Future Vancouver hosts TMX Rally
Opinions
All
Bright-er Side
Opinions in Dialogue
Top Opinions
What Grinds Our Gears
We need to move on from the suburban myth
WGOG: The need to imitate meat in vegetarian food
The Oscars need to stop pandering to the masses
BC Public Health will not keep us safe from COVID-19
Arts
All
Top Arts
Find multimedia works by visual arts students all over Burnaby campus
Six films to celebrate the incredible work of women directors
Little Red Warrior and His Lawyer take on the courts in…
Monday Music: Smooth sounds for late night cruising
Sports
All
Top Sports
Ezawa Malish on her inspirations and journey to SFU
What sport should your favourite Canadian singer play?
The Rundown
This week at SFU
Features
All
SFYOU
Top Features
Harm reduction and the overdose crisis in BC
I feel as invisible as my disability
Learning about the wonders of the stars at Starry Nights
Club Profile: SFU350
Humour
All
Top Humour
Comics
Top ten reasons SFU is better than UBC
Horoscopes: March 28–April 1
Oscar Watch 2022
Multimedia
All
Podcast
Top Multimedia
SFSS Election 2022: What to know about each open position
Welcome to the SUB series
First Look into the SUB: Interview w/ the SFSS
SFU Creatives Spotlight Ep. 2
Spoof
UPDATED: Mysterious disappearances reported after reflecting pond parking lot opens
SFU symbiosis in all its forms
The deadly, deadlier, and deadliest snakes at SFU
Meet the team of scientists who believe that they can bring…
Ambitious invention to blame for SFU’s extreme snowfall
Calendar
Home
Humour
Comics
Humour
Comics
By
Peak Web
-
March 28, 2022
0
37
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
WhatsApp
Related
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Top ten reasons SFU is better than UBC
Horoscopes: March 28–April 1
Oscar Watch 2022
You must
log in
to post a comment.
EDITOR PICKS
Haunted locations across Vancouver
October 24, 2020
Samhain: the roots of Halloween and how to celebrate it in...
October 24, 2020
Scroll their feed in their shoes: A talk with part-time influencers,...
June 27, 2019
POPULAR POSTS
SASSY DRAG NAMES FOR YOUR SASSY SELF
March 29, 2018
Myths and realities of being a camgirl, told by a camgirl
March 28, 2020
Article Correction
July 22, 2013
POPULAR CATEGORY
News
2621
Arts
2310
Opinions
2003
Humour
1900
Sports
1364
Top Arts
1176
Features
900
Top News
697
Top Opinions
589
About
Advertising
Archives
Contribute
Jobs
Contact
Policy
© The Peak Publications Society 1965-2022
Loading Comments...
You must be
logged in
to post a comment.
You must log in to post a comment.