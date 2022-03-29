New SFU Yogost location wows with its sweet flavours

By: Tamanna T., Staff Writer

The thirst for fresh new drinks has been quenched by a new Yogost location at SFU. Imagine a blistering hot day, and if you hear the words “pink drink” one more time, you’ll cry. Walk down the wide grey steps by the Cornerstone Starbucks, turn left, and let the glow of the Yogost banner guide you.

With bright lights and multi-coloured walls, Yogost provides a picture perfect atmosphere for spring. The rice drink shop has a sweet mango smell and trendy K-pop music playing from the speakers. They have a menu past the entrance of the store and another one near the counter, which, as an anxious person, I appreciated. There’s a good number of drinks listed, ranging from their popular rice yogurts to yogurt slushes and yogurt probiotics.

I got the grape mochi yogurt and peach mango mochi yogurt. An exciting part of the experience was that I could choose the sweetness and ice level (each ranging from 0–120%). I like cold drinks, but don’t enjoy the feeling of something extremely icy, so I requested 0% ice. The drinks remained fresh and cool. At 100% sweetness, it was reminiscent of frozen yogurt. I enjoyed the fruit-forward flavours, but the mochi incorporated throughout was probably my favourite part of the drink. It was soft, chewy, and tasted somewhat like marshmallows.

The shop started to fill up by the time I was leaving, a clear indicator of its popularity. With rice yogurt drinks becoming a growing food trend, I wasn’t surprised to see how many people were in line for a taste of the deliciousness that is Yogost. The combination of refreshing flavours and healthy nutrients in a yogurt drink are sure to make people want to come back for more. I sure will!