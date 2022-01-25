SFU Hockey continues to win despite time off

By: Greg Makarov, Sports Writer

It is rare to see a team dominate in their respective league for much of the season. But that’s exactly what SFU is doing in the BC Intercollegiate League (BCIHL). The team has come out flying, securing two more wins against UVIC, after having to sit idly for a few weeks due to COVID-19 concerns and Christmas break.

Newcomer Nick Wicks, formerly with the Clarkson Golden Knights (NCAA), reflected on shaking off the rust. “It is always tough to get back into a game situation. You get out there, get the foot moving and start having some fun, and it comes quick.”

SFU’s recent doubleheader on Friday (January 14) and Saturday (January 15) was one of the hardest, made even more challenging by the temporary pause. UVIC was determined to get their first win of the season, while SFU looked to add to their six-game win streak. Both were hard-fought affairs, coming down to the last minutes of the final frame. The much faster SFU team peppered UVIC goaltender Blake Pilon, averaging 40.5 shots per game in back-to-back nights.

SFU also juggled their lines as new faces suited up, including forward Max Lightfoot, from Trinity Western (USports), alongside Wicks. Lightfoot has adapted well and is still getting his feet under him after only playing one game with his new club. Wicks dazzled in his first two games, recording two assists and even some McDavid-esque sequences, decking around three players.

The Peak asked Wicks after the game if there were more flashy moves to come. Wicks cheerfully replied, “When the opportunity is there, and I’m confident I can make a move, I’ll do it — but that doesn’t happen too often.”

These past two games have been extremely entertaining, with hard hits and fast play, yielding many fantastic breakaways and another attempt at the coveted lacrosse goal. SFU has weathered the storm late in games to overcome early goals against them and maintain leads. With a roster featuring the top four scorers and two of the top goalies in the BCIHL, SFU continues to be a step ahead of its opponents.