The Rundown

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor
SFU takes home first in the 800m at the first indoor meet of the season thanks to Alison Andrews-Paul.
Date: January 15
There is nothing she can’t do (muscle emoji): Andrews-Paul and the SFU’s 4x400m relay team win. A possible candidate for January Player of the Month?
Date: January 15
HOLD THE PHONE (use emoji instead of writing phone)! Aaron Ahl just ran the second-fastest 3000m in Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) history.
Date: January 15
SFU swimmer Kaleigh Sharkey (shark emoji) wins three of the seven winning individual races at the women’s latest meet against Idaho.
Date: January 15
SFU loses to Idaho 183–132 this weekend in the pool. They were originally scheduled to take on Washington State, who pulled out due to COVID-19 protocols.
Date: January 15
Rising star (star emoji): Freshman swimmer Isabelle Roth won two races for SFU.
Date: January 15
Make it eight wins in a row for SFU hockey to remain perfect this season.
Date: January 15
Aaron Ahl and Alison Andrews-Paul earn GNAC Athletes of the Week. Do you think they saw our Power Rankings article? (big eye emoji, not just the eyes emoji)
Date: January 17
Men’s basketball edges out Alaska to remain undefeated at home.
Date: January 18
