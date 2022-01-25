Do you know who this professional athlete is?

Sift through 10 custom clues to find out more about this mystery athlete

By: Greg Makarov, Sports Writer

Welcome to the most challenging and intricate game you’ve ever played. This will test your intelligence, wit, and of course, your ability to use Google search. Will you be able to guess this athlete based on our clues?

They are fluent in French, despite hailing from Michigan They started a clothing line named S Their favorite song to play during workouts is David Bowie’s “ Fame ” They had a cameo in the movie Oceans 8 , and Beyonce’s music video for “ Sorry ” In their sport, two to four people can play at once They won their first major trophy at 17 years old They have competed at four Olympics (2000, 2008, 2012, 2016) They were Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year in 2015 Their older sibling plays the same sport as them They won 23 Grand Slam titles

Did you figure it out?

I’d say this sounds like Serena Williams, wait, hold on, let me check my notes, yup, it sure is!