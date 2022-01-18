Need to Know, Need to Go: Jan 17–23

By: Gurleen Aujla, Peak Associate

Vancouver Outsider Arts Festival | Runs until February 16 | FREE | PoMoArts | Online and in-person

The Community Arts Council of Vancouver presents the Outsider Arts Festival as a touring exhibition. The purpose of the festival is to spark conversation around “who and what counts in the art world.” Self-identified “Outsider Artists” often face social exclusion and other barriers to the mainstream art world. Participating artists will showcase pieces that challenge stereotypes and tackle pressing social issues, such as restorative justice. The exhibit can be viewed in-person at the Port Moody Arts Centre or online at PoMoArts.ca.

Lunch Poems: Molly Cross-Blanchard & Hasan Namir | January 19, 12:00 p.m.–1:00 p.m. | FREE | Online

Held on the third Wednesday of every month, this edition of Lunch Poems features Molly Cross-Blanchard, a white and Métis writer and editor, and Hasan Namir, an Iraqi-Canadian author. New and returning participants will engage in a celebration of our local poetry scene. Remember to bring your “curiosity, open mind, and love of words.” Participants must register in advance through Eventbrite.

Is Capitalism Working for Us? | January 20, 12:00 p.m.–1:00 p.m. | FREE | Online

The Vancouver Public Library (VPL) and PuSh Festival are hosting an art installation titled Capitalism Works For Me! True/False. Artist Steve Lambert crafted an interactive billboard where people “vote on capitalism in its relation to their own lives.” To mark the project’s launch, VPL is hosting an online conversation on questions such as “are perceptions of capitalism changing?” and “who does this system benefit or leave behind?” Panelists include Steve Lambert, organizing expert Alejandra Bravo, and legal scholar Joel Bakan, with CBC journalist Anita Bathe as moderator. Register on the VPL website.