Monday Music: Songs for living out a twisted fairytale

By: Christina Liao, SFU Student

From heartbreak to insecurities, this playlist includes songs about a fairytale life gone wrong. ‘Tis the season for spookiness, and twisted fairytales definitely fit into that category.

1) “Moral of the Story” by Ashe

This song serves as the most successful single off of Ashe’s debut album, Ashlyn, and is the embodiment of a failed relationship. Ashlyn is very much a divorce record and “Moral of the Story” is very much a divorce song. Lawyers are being spoken to, and the singer wonders where she went wrong. Although Ashe laments “It’s funny how a memory / Turns into a bad dream,” this song became her breakout single and kick-started her career. The real moral of the story is “Some mistakes get made, and that’s alright, that’s okay,” because it can lead to bigger and better things.

2) “Villain” by Maisie Peters

British singer-songwriter Maisie Peters released her debut album, You Signed Up For This, and “Villain” is one of my favourite tracks from this project. It’s about how the girl can’t get over her ex-lover. Depicting a toxic relationship, the singer talks about how the “whole town’s gonna hear how you messed me up.” Peters’ voice is not only beautiful but unique and transcendent.

3) “Dancing With Your Ghost” by Sasha Alex Sloan

“Dancing With Your Ghost” is a song off of Sloan’s EP Self Portrait. This is about a relationship where the singer is wondering how she’ll learn to trust again after her lover left her in the dark. With lyrics like “I stay up all night / Tell myself I’m alright” and “Never got the chance / To say a last goodbye,” this song is the opposite of a picture perfect fairytale. That makes it fitting for this playlist and one hundred percent deserves a listen when you’re in need of a good cry.