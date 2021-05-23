“Green Glass Ghosts:” a young adult novel that redefines the genre with open frankness

By: Nancy La, Staff Writer

Few books usually surprise me with their descriptions of Vancouver, yet Rae Spoon’s Green Glass Ghosts came and checked my smugness. Spoon’s book depicts an unnamed narrator and their journey moving from Calgary to Vancouver, along with how they settle in and find their community. This classic coming-of-age move did more than give me a new perspective on Vancouver’s downtown area; it delves into the connection between person and place. At the same time, the novel presents a serious discussion about queerness and gender’s influence on our interpersonal relationships.

The book’s daring use of gender-neutral pronouns for every character presents a refreshing take on how texts can represent gender. For instance, in discussion of the characters’ parents, they are still referred to as mom or dad, but also with they and them pronouns. This removal of gender from what are stereotypically gendered roles encourages the reader to contemplate how they view gender and its influence in their daily life.

Spoon’s presentation of life, especially the hustle and bustle of the Downtown Eastside, is such a visceral reading experience that I had to remind myself that I am not currently downtown, but in my home. As well, the narrator’s first-hand experience of Davie Street and the acceptance they feel as a queer person is incrediby powerful. The relationship between place and person is intimately explored as people move in and out of the narrator’s life.

An important element that made the book and its characters stand out is the honesty that Spoon uses to depict the narrator’s choices and their way of life. Alcohol, drugs, and mental health issues are all presented with much candour, yet it doesn’t seem out of place for a character who is 19 years old.

“I had just kicked having all-out panic attacks about going to hell. I’d exorcised my fear by pretending I didn’t care,” the young narrator admits as they experience a panic attack. Spoon successfully balances realistic portrayals of mental health and substance abuse without losing the humanity needed to make these conversations life-like, a feat that deserves much praise.

Spoon’s story, coupled with Gem Hall’s evocative illustrations, creates a YA novel that redefines the genre. Green Glass Ghosts is not just a coming-of-age story, it is a life story. Full of new beginnings, the book is a nod of acknowledgement to those who live with many starting overs.

Spoon’s Green Glass Ghosts can be purchased online at Arsenal Pulp Press’ website or at local bookstores.